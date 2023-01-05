Subscribe

Harbor Freight Tools plans to open Petaluma store

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 5, 2023, 12:49PM

Calabasas-based Harbor Freight Tools plans to open a store in Petaluma on Jan. 21.

The new store, located at 373 S. McDowell Blvd., would be the Southern California-based retailer’s 132nd California location and its fifth in the North Bay, after sites in Santa Rosa, San Rafael, Vallejo and Fairfield, according to the company.

The Petaluma store will employ 25–30.

Started in 1977, Harbor Freight Tools operates over 1,300 stores across the country with 25,000 employees.

