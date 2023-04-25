Healdsburg winemaker wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“In Sonoma County I discovered my love of winemaking. I realized my talents as a winemaker, worked hard and pushed myself to be succesful across many disciplines in the industry,” says Heidi Bridenhagen. “In addition to making wine, I have always encouraged others success and have spent time on my leadership style and leadership opportunities for others.”

Bridenhagen has been working with MacRostie Winery since 2013, when she was named their third winemaker in history. She has filled the role of director of winemaking for more than a year now. Bridenhagen names her longevity with the company as one of her greatest professional accomplishments.

A major career achievement began in 2017, when she and her team began developing an unplanted parcel of land in the mountains on the eastern edge of the Petaluma Gap appellation, one of Bridenhagen’s favorite wine regions.

They called the vineyard Nightwing, in honor of the property owner, a former WWII pilot who built a landing strip on the site, and as a nod to the indigenous bird population. “To be able to sculpt this stunning site from the ground up was a remarkable opportunity to apply everything that we have learned about cool-climate viticulture at MacRostie over the past 35 years,” says Bridenhagen

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best thing about being under 40 is that I have just scratched the surface of opportunities in my career. Figuring I’ll be working into my 60s, I have quite a few more vintages to experience.

The worst thing about being under 40 – I’m not sure I have one. I have thoroughly enjoyed my career in my thirties. I hope my forties bring on more challenges and experiences.”