Hiserote named physician-in-chief at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente has appointed Dr. Patricia Hiserote as physician-in-chief at its Santa Rosa Medical Center.

She will oversee 385 physicians in her new role, which took effect June 27.

Hiserote succeeds Dr. Michael Shulman, a urologist at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa who held the position for six years. Shulman first joined Kaiser in 2006 and continues to practice urology at the Santa Rosa facility, the health system announced Monday.

Hiserote, an adult and family medicine physician who joined Kaiser in January 2012, will lead and oversee the physicians and clinical care delivery operations for the Santa Rosa service area, according to the news release.

In 2016, Hiserote began helping develop and accredit Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency program. The residency opened in July 2018 with six students, with Hiserote serving as program director.

In July 2021, Hiserote shared with the Business Journal what it was like to pivot and push the residency program forward as the pandemic unfolded.

“It was really scary because we didn't know who had COVID and who didn't,” Hiserote said at the time. “We were learning a lot about the virus, and it really caused an additional layer of anxiety during a time of medical training that would be pretty anxiety-provoking to begin with.” Hiserote kept the program running, transitioning the students to working mostly virtually.

With Hiserote now serving as physician-in-chief, Dr. Rachel Friedman will take over leadership of the residency program, according to Kaiser Permanente. Friedman has practiced family medicine at Kaiser Permanente since October 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hiserote in the announcement said she is “grateful to be a part of this extraordinary team and advance the important work of caring for our patients, members, and the communities we serve. Our clinical teams are advancing our mission every day as we continue to focus on providing high-quality care while also increasing access to care in the local community.”

Hiserote completed her medical school training at Western University of Health Sciences, and received her Master of Science degree in health professions education during medical school. She completed her family medicine residency at the Fresno branch of the UCSF School of Medicine. Hiserote also attended Michigan State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.

Before joining Kaiser Permanente, Hiserote served as chair of primary care at Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine in Vallejo. In that role, she was responsible for the oversight of all four years of osteopathic medical training and the Touro University Medical Center, according to her Kaiser biography.

Hiserote also was a 2019 winner of the North Bay Business Journal's Women in Business Awards.