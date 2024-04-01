How fintech is transforming brick-and-mortar banking

Embedded finance implements financial functionality into nonfinancial solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, social media platforms and mobile apps.

Application programming interface (API) is a set of rules or protocols that let software applications communicate with each other to exchange data, features and functionality. API’s simplify application development by allowing developers to integrate data, services and capabilities from other apps.

Cloud computing is defined as a virtual platform that allows the storage and retrieval of data over the internet without limitation.

Big data is another name for extremely large data sets that can be analyzed computationally to reveal patterns, trends, and associations, especially relating to human behavior and interactions.

Blockchain refers to transaction technology with an unchangeable digital database or ledger with records (or blocks) of assets and trades, such as cryptocurrency digital money, used for purchases that enables the secure sharing of up-to-date, permanent information across a network of participants at the same time.

Cryptocurrencies allow people to make payments directly to one another through an online system. These digital tokens have no intrinsic value and are simply worth what people are willing to pay for them in the market. They are bought with U.S. dollars, euros or other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or ethereum.

Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence that uses algorithms, or a set of instructions for solving a problem or accomplishing a task. Most AI is performed using machine learning.

The financial technology industry is the catalyst behind global digital transformations, not just with banks, or big business or Wall Street, but also with individual consumers.

Fintech is designed to make banking-related transactions faster and more efficient by improving performance, accessibility and profitability — while lowering costs by providing less expensive online offerings that provide customers more convenient ways to manage their finances.

The technology also allows legacy banks to revitalize their brands by appealing to a new generation of customers who prefer digital banking and related financial services. Those banks also can continue to serve those customers who would rather have face-to-face bank branch personnel interactions.

Troy Sanderson (Courtesy: Exchange Bank)

“The key bank challenge is to remain digitally relevant without going to excess. Banking is a hybrid market with a combination of in-house services and external high-tech support giving customers what they want,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO of Exchange Bank.

To achieve all this, banks are acquiring fintechs and obtaining outsourced financial technology software services for opening accounts, processing transactions, taking deposits, and streamlining the application and approval time for loans.

Acquisition activities continue to rise, such as FDIC-insured national bank Capital One Financial Corp.’s purchase of 15 fintech companies and its announced plans to acquire Discover Financial Services for $33.5 billion. Two years ago, Social Finance Inc. (SoFi bank) purchased Golden Pacific Bankcorp for a reported $750 million.

The San Francisco Bay Area is currently home to 370-plus fintech firms, including Chime, Upgrade and Varo. This region is also known for strong venture capital support of artificial intelligence innovators and high-tech startups critical to the future of electronic banking.

Fintechs are attracted to banks because of their large and loyal customer bases, thousands of ATMs, ready access to cash and broad geographical footprint.

While the average bank customer older than 35 maintains the same checking and savings accounts for 17 years, according to a Bankrate survey, those aged 17 to 34 only do so for 7.6 years. The goal for bankers is to broaden their customer base to attract and retain more young people and other new customers.

Remaining digitally relevant

“Exchange Bank is relationship driven and meets customers where and how they wish to be met,” said Sanderson of the Sonoma County financial institution. “Our 16 branches are welcoming places for human interactions combining strong personal connections with a robust internal technical component. This includes adding new online tools as they become available and relevant to our customers’ needs.”

He points to Apple Inc. with an extensive online presence while still seeing high foot traffic in its retail stores where consumers come looking for new cellphones and meet with company reps when they have operating issues and need technical support.

Sanderson said Exchange Bank will always have a community-focused presence that also serves small businesses. He referred to the bank’s handling $385 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans for businesses through the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Small Business Administration related to COVID-19 losses.

“Technology continues to drive ease of use for consumers and efficiencies for banks. However, I believe successful community banks will not replace their deep community involvement. Exchange Bank customers will never see or hear computer-generated chat bots,” he said. “Our intent is to leverage technology to enhance customer experiences.”

He said the bank invests significantly in cutting-edge, secure and innovative digital banking products while maintaining the largest brick-and-mortar footprint in Sonoma County.

Competitors or collaborators?

As more banks view fintechs as helping them offer essential upgrades to their internal operating infrastructures, others see them as competitive threats.

Tim Myers (Courtesy: Bank of Marin)

“I see fintech’s more as potential partners than competitors,” said Tim Myers, CEO of Bank of Marin. “The big three in bank technology (FIS, Fiserv and Jack-Henry) have formed lasting technology partnerships with banks. Together, these firms account for 75% to 90% of this market’s valuation.”

Myers observed that bank–fintech relationships are becoming common in the consumer banking world, but not on the commercial side where Bank of Marin is positioned as a community business bank.