How Napa Valley has become a popular destination for bachelorette parties

It’s not unusual for road trippers to make an overnight stop at Calistoga Spa Hot Springs to soak up the resort’s array of offerings. But it’s not every day two decked-out cars make a splash upon arrival.

This was a bachelorette party that descended on Calistoga Spa Hot Springs earlier this month from Sacramento, said General Manager Michael Lennon.

The cars were decorated as if it was grad night.

“They actually took markers and wrote ‘Northern California road trip, Calistoga or bust.’ It was hilarious,” Lennon said. “There were six or seven of them, and they just kind of took our lead and we curated a spa day for them.”

Calistoga Spa Hot Springs — with its geothermal mineral water pools, Swedish and deep tissue massages, and volcanic ash mud baths — attracts “quite a few” bachelorette parties every year, Lennon noted.

After a relaxing spa experience, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs gets ready for the ensuing party atmosphere, Lennon said. The ladies are encouraged to celebrate at the property’s sky deck, which is a little more secluded.

“They can be up there and be silly and giggle and have fun, and have their own spot,” Lennon said. “Sometimes you’ve got to go up there and say, ‘Hey ladies, we know you're having fun, but you’ve just got to remind yourselves that there are other people here.’”

The big event

The Napa Valley has become a top destination for bachelorette parties, giving famous cities such as Nashville and Las Vegas some stiff competition, according to The Knot, an online wedding marketplace. On its website, The Knot states it connects more than 4 million couples with nearly 850,000 vendors across the globe every year.

In an internal study conducted earlier this year, The Knot found 97% of bachelorette parties are overnight events.

And they’re not cheap.

The financial and business news website Business Insider reported the average multiday trip costs $10,800, citing 2023 data from Batch, an app designed to help people plan bachelorette parties and group travel.

Taking the party downtown

“Bachelorette parties in downtown Napa are more popular than ever,” said Bill La Liberte of the Downtown Napa Association. “With all (it) has to offer, these groups can have an unforgettable weekend without ever getting in a car.”

One of downtown Napa’s main attractions is JaM Cellars, which The Knot also called out for its lively offerings.

“I have to say, I am in love with love,” said Michele Truchard, co-founder of JaM Cellars. “I love celebrating all things, oftentimes with bubbles, and I really feel like JaM cellars is a perfect place to celebrate the bride to be.”

Truchard and her husband, John Truchard, started their business 15 years ago making wines, then in 2016 opened their tasting room, which includes a wine and music studio. They also offer culinary experiences.

“(JaM) is very upbeat, it's lively, it's fun,” Michele Truchard said. “We have a huge selection of vinyl, so we like to make it really special for the bride-to-be. She can pick out her own selection to play throughout the evening.”

JaM’s bachelorette parties are usually planned and customized, but walk-ins are welcome, too, said Truchard, a former event planner.

“I've seen quite a few times a group of bachelorettes who thought they were just going to come to Napa for a nice luncheon,” she said, adding oftentimes they’ll see JaM while walking around downtown and stop in. “We can have a glass of wine or toast of bubbles. It definitely depends on how busy we are, but we're able to accommodate most of the time.”

Truchard also acknowledged that sometimes bachelorette parties can get a bit wild.

“There’s the occasional dancing on the tables,” she said, laughing. “We have a disco ball, so we can get the lighting really fun and cool.”

And now passersby can get a firsthand view.

“This past summer, we added accordion windows, so we can actually open (them) to the outside,” Truchard said. “It’s so fun to have people walking by on the street. … They'll cheer them on.”

JaM also offers complimentary Jello shots, which are always at the ready should a last-minute group of celebrants come in, she said.

“To make the Jello shot, we infuse it with a rosé wine and Pop Rocks,” Truchard said. “So it makes it kind of fun and exciting, and our chef loves to throw in a little bit of a surprise.”

Mini Nashville

A stop at JaM Cellars for a Jello shot is a common request among bachelorette parties biking their way through downtown with Napa Pedal Crusher, according to Eric Barnes, one of four co-owners of the Napa company.