Insurance company Lockton adds 2 Sonoma specialists

Elizabeth Swanson and Nilda Pizano have been hired as employee-benefit specialists for insurance provider Lockton Companies' Sonoma office.

“We are thrilled to bring on such exceptional talent that can service our clients and support our organic growth,” stated Senior Vice President Chris Reiter, who heads up Lockton’s Wine Country office. “They not only care deeply about doing what’s best for our clients, their fluency in Spanish, HR backgrounds and expertise in the winery and hospitality industries will make them invaluable assets to our clients and their employee populations.”

Swanson’s professional experience, which spans nearly 25 years, includes working as senior account manager at Woodruff Sawyer and benefits consultant at a regional employee benefits brokerage firm before it was acquired by Risk Strategies. Lockton stated her other experience includes serving in leadership positions at various companies including Trinchero Family Estates, Harbor Plastics and Ford Motor Company.

Pizano brings more than 13 years of experience overseeing human resources and employee benefits at various companies, including Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group, Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards and Freixenet Mionetto, the company stated.

Privately held Lockton has 9,000 employees and operates in about 125 countries, it stated.