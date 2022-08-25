Judge dismisses Marin County couple’s lawsuit claiming racially biased home appraisal

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Marin County couple who attracted national attention with their allegations that a real estate appraiser dramatically undervalued their home because of the owners’ race.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney on Monday turned on whether the homeowners, Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin, “reasonably relied” on the alleged misrepresentation of the property value, considering that the couple sought a second opinion.

“Rather, plaintiffs allege the Austins were ‘shocked’ by the report, did not use it, and, instead, contacted their broker to request a ‘second appraisal from a different appraiser,’” the judge wrote in the three-page ruling.

“Contrary to the plaintiffs’ contention, however, the need for an appraisal is not ‘sufficient ... to fulfill the element of reliance,’” Chesney continued.

The lawsuit, filed in December by a regional fair housing group, named Janette Miller, a San Rafael appraiser. It said she lessened the value of a Black Marin County couple’s home appraisal by 50%, along with her company and AMC Links LLC, the Lehi, Utah, firm that hired the appraisers.

The plaintiffs, the Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California along with the homeowners, stated that Miller’s appraisal of the home was based on the couple’s race and neighborhood.

The Marin City couple renovated their Pacheco Street home bought for $550,000 in December 2016 near Sausalito and refinanced it in 2020, according to the regional fair housing advocacy organization. The Austins got a valuation for $995,000 by the Marin County appraiser through the firm Miller & Perotti, which performed the inspection.

When the Austins suspected the appraisal was low, they ordered a second one by a different firm. For that appraisal, they cleared all evidence of their race in the house staging and called on a white friend to be home when the appraiser came by. The lawsuit stated the estimate came in at $1.48 million.