Keysight Technologies bolsters 5G, cybersecurity portolio via Scalable acquisition

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) on Monday announced it acquired Scalable Network Technologies, a leader in communications network simulation and modeling solutions for design, test and analysis, as well as cyber assessment and training.

Based in Culver City, privately owned Scalable Network Technologies develops simulation tools to model and visualize communications networks and cyber threats. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, and Keysight said it wouldn’t have a material impact on its guidance for the current fiscal quarter and year.

“Joining forces with Keysight provides an excellent pathway to dramatically expand the use of our innovative network digital twin solutions across broad swaths of commercial and defense markets,” said Rajive Bagrodia, Scalable Network Technologies CEO and founder. “Working together with Keysight, we will accelerate the use of modeling and simulation capabilities to provide secure and reliable connectivity solutions to our customers worldwide. I am proud of what the Scalable team has accomplished, and we look forward to continuing our journey of discovery and growth with Keysight.”

Scalable’s software creates at-scale digital models of “heterogeneous communications networks” such as 5G, enterprise, internet of things (IoT) and satellite networks to ascertain problems, risks, vulnerabilities and gaps before deployment. Customers include government and defense agencies, research organizations and educational institutions worldwide.

Together, Keysight and Scalable plan to enable customers to model, prototype and assess multi-domain networks and applications through software simulation. The goal is to reduce risks during development and improve time to market. Keysight sees a fit with its customers in communications, aerospace defense and government, automotive and enterprise-level business.

“Scalable Network Technologies industry-leading software solutions are enabling defense industry leaders to accelerate their design cycles and construct 'what if' scenarios to predict how critical communication networks will behave against cyber threats. We are excited to add Scalable Network Technologies' capabilities to our portfolio, aligning with our strategy to deliver first-to-market software-centric solutions to enable the aerospace defense ecosystem,” said Dan Dunn, vice president of Aerospace Defense Government Solutions at Keysight. “We're looking forward to working with the talented Scalable Network Technologies team to bring new digital twin solutions to market.”