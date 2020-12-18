Lantana Place Homes in Santa Rosa is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

Burbank Housing Development Corporation is developing 48 for-sales single family homes for low and moderate-income households in southwestern Santa Rosa at 2979 Dutton Meadow.

Lantana Place Homes is a 3.7-acre residential community with 45 two-story homes and 3 single-story homes consisting of 24 duets on 48 individual lots. Construction is underway and completion is scheduled for July 9, 2021. Total project construction cost is estimated to be $16 million.

Designed by Tierney/Figueiredo Architects and being built by Midstate Construction, dwellings have private enclosed rear yards and a single-car garage.

Architects say building higher density duet homes in a small-lot project of this type is environmentally advantageous because it utilizes less land than traditional single-family home development and reduces the amount of associated infrastructure development.

Homes have 9-foot high lower floor ceilings, carefully placed windows, efficient room sizes and an open plan ground floor. Ranging from 1,145 to 1,325 square feet, the homes have 3 bedrooms and up to 2.5 bathrooms. All single-story homes are designed to accommodate those with special accessibility needs.

To facilitate vehicle access, Mojave Avenue is being extended to serve the Lantana community. Front entry porches and garages for 18 of the homes are placed along the two new streets and Dutton Meadow to reflect the existing street-facing neighborhood development.

Home facades consists of a mixture of fiber-cement horizontal lap siding and vertical board-and-batten. Traditional gable roof lines are juxtaposed with contemporary shed roofs for visual variety.

On-site storm water retention and treatment will be accommodated in bio-retention areas. Landscaping will consist of low water usage species.