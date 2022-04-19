Manager at Sonoma County's Community Matters wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

For nearly all of her professional life, Kimberlyn Moffet has been in the nonprofit world.

“After completing a BA from Sacramento State in organizational communication, I served two terms as an AmeriCorps member through the Child Abuse Prevention Council. I then began working with K-12 classrooms teaching anti-bullying and social skills through the Sacramento Children’s Home. While in the California Central Valley, I worked to provide services for the community’s homeless and working poor individuals.”

Today, she works with Sonoma County nonprofit Community Matters to improve school climates “by equipping and empowering students and adults to create schools and communities that are safe, welcoming, and inclusive.” She focuses on developing an online sexual abuse prevention training for middle and high school students.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

When you’re under 40 there seems to be plenty of time and energy to build opportunities for yourself. I’m hopeful that age won’t matter and that the opportunities I had under 40 will still be available to me over 40, the only difference being I’ll be wiser and more able to make the best choices for myself and my family.

The worst part of being under 40 is the assumption that you may be unqualified or lack the experience necessary to accomplish your organizational goals.