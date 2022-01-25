Marin Brewing Company closing brewpub after nearly 33 years

The Marin Brewing Company brewpub in Larkspur is set to close Monday after almost 33 years there.

Co-founder and owner Brendan Moylan said there are a number of reasons for shutting down the 6,000-square-foot restaurant and taproom in the Marin Country Mart shopping center across the street from the Larkspur ferry terminal.

“COVID was the main reason, being shut down and closed,” he said.

That didn’t help with revenue needed to pay rent, and eventually property owner Jamestown decided it was time for the brewer to move on.

Finding enough staff was the other big contributor. But other factors Moylan said compounded the situation were not getting some of the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, money intended to help struggling establishments in the pandemic, and an expanded food court at the shopping center.

The brewpub first opened at the shopping center, then called Larkspur Landing, on April 1, 1989.

In August 1995, Moylan opened Moylan’s Brewery and Restaurant at Rowland Plaza, 15 Rowland Way, Novato. Som beers poured in Larkspur will continued to be poured in Novato, he said. Hours there will be expanded soon to seven days a week.

The brewery also sells beer in bottles, cans and kegs into distribution, but that has become tougher as craft breweries have proliferated, Moylan said.

He also operates Moylan’s Distillery in Petaluma.

