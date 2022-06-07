Marin County grand jury urges shift to all-electric new homes, existing appliances to combat greenhouse gases

The Marin County Civil Grand Jury on Monday recommended reducing greenhouse gases by eliminating natural gas as an energy source for new construction, along with the replacement of gas appliances and equipment within existing structures when outdated or nonfunctioning,

Detailing the path toward electrifying the county, the report writers said the state’s next building code update will not occur until 2025. In the interim, it is up to local jurisdictions to decide whether to adopt more restrictive “reach” codes (that reach beyond the state’s minimum requirements for energy use) or take other measures banning or limiting the use of natural gas in newly constructed buildings.

Currently, more than 50 local jurisdictions throughout California have adopted codes that reach beyond state minimum requirements for energy use in building design and construction. Some jurisdictions in the North Bay have moved to ban natural gas, though in some cities, that action has triggered legal action.

So far within Marin County, Fairfax is the only city to have adopted an all-electric requirement for new buildings. Within Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, 20 cities have adopted their own building electrification reach codes.

In January, 2021, the Journal reported that construction experts cite California Energy Commission numbers that say residential housing accounts for 7% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, compared with transportation at 41% and industry at 24%. They say their industry is not a major contributor to the climate change, which some scientists say is accelerated by those emissions.

Deborah Haase, foreperson of the 19-member Marin Civil Grand Jury, said Monday the investigation into its recommendations on electrification of Marin was conducted over nine months, “researching existing state and federal statutes and reports.”

“We also met with elected officials, department heads, staff members, and several conservation and climate action groups before drafting proposed recommendations. This is the first report to be issued on this topic.”

The report was sent to the Marin Board of Supervisors as well as city and town leaders throughout the county who now have 90 days to respond. As replies are received, the Grand Jury will publish comments on its official website.

Based on this feedback, it will be up to Marin County Supervisors to decide next steps that could lead to amendments or adoption of a countywide Climate Action Plan that might include public hearings or other steps leading to local regulations. Meanwhile, local jurisdictions can also move forward to adopt such plans for cities and towns.

California legislation passed in 2016 requires state agencies to enact regulations and implement programs that will result in a statewide reduction in GHG emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

While a report issued between 2018 and 2019 showed the second largest percentage decrease in GHG since 2010 (a drop of 1.6%), this is far short of what is needed to meet the deadline.

California must now sustain a 4.3% annual decrease through 2030 – a reduction more than 2.5 times greater than it was in 2019, based on the California Green Innovation Index.

The report said this may soon change based on current efforts within the county to develop and disseminate a model reach code addressing electrification in new construction and in certain types of building renovations.

The report recognizes that replacing natural gas in existing structures could involve voluntary or eventually mandatory requirements that could also include subsidies and assistance for low- income populations to offset replacement costs and how can electrification programs be structured to consider the needs of Marin’s underserved communities.

While comprehensive in scope, the report does not address possible issues that could occur from having just a single source of energy that could fail during outages caused by weather, wildfires, equipment failures and accidents during cold months when a power outage can leave building occupants without a backup energy source for heat and hot water – as was the case in Texas and in the Northeast last winter.

Other questions raised by the Civil Grand Jury include the best way to extend electrification initiatives to homes that are undergoing renovations and to large multi-unit residential buildings.

The report asks, “Can consumers be incentivized to voluntarily replace gas-fueled appliances with electric ones?”