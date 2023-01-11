Marin County heavy marine contractor Dutra names new CEO

Harry K. Stewart has been named the new CEO of San Rafael-based heavy civil marine contractor The Dutra Group.

Bill T. Dutra, who has lead the company since its founding in 1972, will move into the role of executive chairman.

“I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my place after 50 years leading this company as we built The Dutra Group into a fine organization committed to supporting our nation’s infrastructure and focused on our customers’ needs,” said Dutra. “I feel very confident that, with the leadership of Harry and his executive team, and all the employees at Dutra, the company will have great success for years to come.”

The company is associated with the construction and maintenance of the extensive California Delta levee, as well as water projects that serve the entire state.

Dutra founded the company as Dutra Construction in the southeastern Solano County city of Rio Vista at age 26.

“Bill’s unfettered leadership, vision, and passion have inspired all of us at The Dutra Group, and we are all fortunate to have mentored under him,” Stewart said. “I am honored and excited to work alongside our management team and everyone throughout the organization to guide this company into its next chapter and heightened prosperity into the future.”

Stewart previously was the company’s chief operating officer. He joined the company in 1983.