Marin County HIV assistance nonprofit leader wins Pride Business Leadership award

Dana Van Gorder, executive director of The Spahr Center in Corte Madera, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

“The Spahr Center is Marin's only non-profit organization serving Marin's LGBTQ+ community and people living with and affected by HIV,” a nominator wrote.

Following a lengthy career centered in San Francisco, Van Gorder became the executive director of The Spahr Center in March 2019.

“Within the LGBTQ+ and HIV non-profit sector, as well as among advocates, Dana is known for being a creative and strategic thinker who is able to identify the key needs of his communities and build political strategies that cause government and key institutions to respond to those needs,” the nomination said. “He is known for building strong coalitions to effectively achieve goals, and for integrity in carrying out his work.”