Marin County human services manager Isaura Resendiz named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Isaura Resendiz of North Marin Community Services is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Resendiz submitted:

About me

I emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 28 years ago with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. While I had a goal of increasing my English competence, I became very persistent in my employment search and found an opportunity to become a Case Manager for Novato Human Needs Center in 1999. Here I would have the opportunity to help low-income people in my community connect to services.

I transitioned to work for North Marin Community Services during the merger on Jan. 1, 2018 when the Novato Youth Center and Novato Human Needs Center became stronger together.

The organization is now in its 50th year of service to the community and we are well positioned to serve Marin County and provide trauma informed, integrated and culturally appropriate services to people in need.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am most proud of the amazing resilience of the Latino Community during the pandemic, post-pandemic and rise in inflation. Until recently, the Latino community has been more affected by the rise in inflation than the overall population (high prices for housing, food and gas). The Latino community is still working hard and has more access to safety net services in their own communities through local organizations.

What do you see as your biggest accomplishment?

I am most proud of launching the School Works Initiative Prevention Program which targets underserved fourth- through eighth-graders, particularly Latino students, encountering challenges with consistent school attendance, academic achievement, and/or pro-social behaviors.

Quotable

“A strong leader is a person who motivates, empowers and inspires people to achieve their personal or professional goals, and provides the space for reflection. I constantly use these qualities in my daily work with the families and children that I strive to serve with compassion and respect.”