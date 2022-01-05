Marin County timeshare firm Vacatia acquires Virginia-based VSA Resorts

A Mill Valley-based timeshare property management company announced it has acquired VSA Resorts, a hospitality and vacation ownership company in Virginia.

Vacatia Inc. did not disclose the price paid for the Virginia Beach-based hospitality and vacation ownership company. It stated the addition to the company will mean it will manage 21 timeshare and 42 whole-ownership homeowners associations with 4,750 units and 50,000 owners.

The VSA properties now shifting to management of Vacatia Inc. include Ocean Key Resort, Atrium Resort and Ocean Sands Resort, all located in Virginia Beach. VSA also manages wholly owned condominium associations in the area. They employ nearly 100 people and have an owner base of more than 18,000.

"The addition of VSA Resorts to our nationwide network reflects Vacatia's dedication to providing owners and guests with high-quality, hassle-free vacations in the most in-demand destinations," said Caroline Shin, Vacatia's CEO and co-founder. "We are committed to enhancing owner and guest experiences by delivering new benefits and expanding the customer base at our resorts across eight states."

Vacatia noted it has grown its property management services to 4,750 units in eight states.