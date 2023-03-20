Marin County’s Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical names new top medical officer

Eric Crombez, M.D., has been promoted to chief medical officer and executive vice president for Novato-based drug maker Ultragenyx. He will start in the new role May 1.

Crombez currently is Ultragenyx’s chief medical officer for gene therapy and inborn errors of metabolism. He succeeds Camille Bedrosian, M.D., who will remain with the company in a full-time strategic advisory role, the company reported.

“Eric has extensive expertise in the development and execution of clinical development programs for rare genetic disorders and has been a driving force for our entire gene therapy pipeline,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and president. “He has worked closely with Camille in preparation for this transition.”

Crombez joined Ultragenyx following its acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics in November 2017. Before coming to the industry, he was an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics’ Division of Medical Genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UC Los Angeles.

Crombez obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and his M.D. degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit.