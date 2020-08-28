Marin software firm Svitla Systems debuts on Inc. 5000 fast-growth list

When Nataliya Anon started Svitla Systems in Corte Madera in 2003, it was her third venture in as many years after receiving her MBA from Stanford University.

Since then, she’s built Svitla into a multinational software company, with eight other offices, employing over 600 and operating offices in North Carolina, Florida, Mexico, Germany, Poland and Ukraine.

The Marin County company offers the following three types of services to help other firms build, test and maintain software on a number of platforms. The first is managed team extension, meant for long-term commitments, including ongoing support and fixing software bugs. The second is AgileSquads, intended to help companies offload software development tasks on demand. And the third service is consulting to help customers plan for and evaluate projects.

Svitla debuted on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing private companies at No. 3,145 with 122% revenue growth in 2016–2019, the business magazine’s main ranking metric.

And last month, Svitla received another accolade for its rapid rise. The company debuted on Women Presidents’ Organization 13th annual 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/-Led Companies list. The company placed No. 50, with 66% growth in gross revenue in 2017–2019, that group’s determinant.

Anon herself has garnered accolades such as Gold winner in the female CEO category of the CEO World Awards. Trained in accounting and information technology,

she had started Lohika Systems in Silicon Valley just after earning her MBA, exiting two years later after a disagreement on the direction of the company. Lohika was acquired by Altran Solutions in 2016.

Anon is fluent in her native Ukrainian as well as Russian, Spanish, Italian and English. She also is a member of the North Bay Angels venture investment group.

