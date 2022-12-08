Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023

With factors like climate change stirring the market, the North Bay’s two primary sources of “clean energy” power plan to raise rates starting next year.

MCE, which stands for Marin Clean Energy, is proposing to increase rates by 8% (or by 4 cents per kilowatt-hour) come Jan. 1. Its board intends to consider the hike set at 1% below PG&E’s estimated rates on Dec. 15.

On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved the idea of rate changes “estimated” to go up as of Feb. 1. However, CEO Geof Syphers was unable to define by how much, except to say that the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.

The two firms operate as community choice aggregation providers and tap sources of energy for power that are considered clean. Customers in CCA service areas are automatically enrolled unless they opt out, but PG&E bills for the transmission and delivery of the power.

For MCE’s 580,000 customers, which includes 10.5% non-residential users), its 2023 rates, if approved, would fall about 1% lower than PG&E’s, company officials estimate.

Side by side, the average residential bill comparison for MCE “light” green (of which 60% of source power is considered renewable for power generation customers) is $155.37 per month; PG&E’s renewable energy is $160.06; Sonoma Clean Power is $150 and MCE “deep” green accounts, which uses all renewable energy, is $160.68.

Still, the officials with the Marin County-based company say it faces a balancing act each year when climate change produces weather conditions that call on more power — whether it’s an acute need for heating, cooling or some other event. It helps that the firm serving Marin, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa counties operates under contract with energy sources to keep costs low, MCE Director of Power Resources Lindsay Saxby contends.

“We hedge our energy position to match the supply and demand,” she said, citing severe weather events like the “heat dome” that hung over the North Bay last Labor Day weekend that presented challenges when North Bay temperatures reached the triple digits. At the time, the demand for air conditioning taxed the state’s energy structure, while threatened the grid then consumers with outages.

When load exceeds supply, MCE is forced to “suddenly” buy more power at premium rates from the California Independent System Operator (ISO), a nonprofit corporation that manages the flow of electricity across high-voltage power lines that encompass 80% of the power grid.