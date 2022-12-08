Subscribe

Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 8, 2022, 10:27AM
With factors like climate change stirring the market, the North Bay’s two primary sources of “clean energy” power plan to raise rates starting next year.

MCE, which stands for Marin Clean Energy, is proposing to increase rates by 8% (or by 4 cents per kilowatt-hour) come Jan. 1. Its board intends to consider the hike set at 1% below PG&E’s estimated rates on Dec. 15.

On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved the idea of rate changes “estimated” to go up as of Feb. 1. However, CEO Geof Syphers was unable to define by how much, except to say that the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.

The two firms operate as community choice aggregation providers and tap sources of energy for power that are considered clean. Customers in CCA service areas are automatically enrolled unless they opt out, but PG&E bills for the transmission and delivery of the power.

For MCE’s 580,000 customers, which includes 10.5% non-residential users), its 2023 rates, if approved, would fall about 1% lower than PG&E’s, company officials estimate.

Side by side, the average residential bill comparison for MCE “light” green (of which 60% of source power is considered renewable for power generation customers) is $155.37 per month; PG&E’s renewable energy is $160.06; Sonoma Clean Power is $150 and MCE “deep” green accounts, which uses all renewable energy, is $160.68.

Still, the officials with the Marin County-based company say it faces a balancing act each year when climate change produces weather conditions that call on more power — whether it’s an acute need for heating, cooling or some other event. It helps that the firm serving Marin, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa counties operates under contract with energy sources to keep costs low, MCE Director of Power Resources Lindsay Saxby contends.

“We hedge our energy position to match the supply and demand,” she said, citing severe weather events like the “heat dome” that hung over the North Bay last Labor Day weekend that presented challenges when North Bay temperatures reached the triple digits. At the time, the demand for air conditioning taxed the state’s energy structure, while threatened the grid then consumers with outages.

When load exceeds supply, MCE is forced to “suddenly” buy more power at premium rates from the California Independent System Operator (ISO), a nonprofit corporation that manages the flow of electricity across high-voltage power lines that encompass 80% of the power grid.

“Well, we budget for that, but we try to make sure we’re not caught off guard,” Saxby said.

“Commodity rates have been skyrocketing,” Syphers told the Business Journal. The accounts in his energy firm number 230,656, with more than 30,000 labeled non-residentials.

“We are estimating that most SCP customer generation rates will increase on Feb. 1,” he said. But he added that it’s hard to define by how much the rates will change since the clean energy provider sets its rates based on the moves PG&E makes.

“We cannot know for certain because PG&E has not published their rates yet, but we are estimating that SCP rates will rise, even while providing a 5% discount on total costs relative to PG&E,” Syphers explained.

Syphers, whose company purchases a third of its power from hydropower in the Pacific Northwest, pointed out that, like Saxby, he’s also glad that 1- to 20-year contracts “insulate” the company from much of the cost volatility. The remaining two-thirds of the company’s power generation is divided by wind, solar and geothermal energy.

The combination of power fluctuations and rate adjustments is a routine part of life in the complex energy market, which may react to the whims of supply and demand. PG&E may entertain rate changes three to five times year to offset costs, Syphers cited. But PG&E officials point out the utility company must apply for approvals through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and California Public Utilities Commission.

One such filing from PG&E marks a 2.1% increase in full-service customers to be effective Jan. 1. A 10.4% decrease for PG&E average rate for customers considered “community choice” accounts is also proposed, with a final determination to be made on Dec. 27.

For later in 2023, PG&E has also filed another letter of intent to raise rates by 19% for electric -and 15.3% for gas customers not enrolled in the CARES program for low-income ratepayers. These adjustments are expected to be decided on by the third quarter of 2023.

“Recent adjustments to electric rates at PG&E have been driven in part by commodity prices,” PG&E spokesman Mike Gazda said, adding inclement weather and wildfire mitigation into the mix.

On Nov. 14, the Journal reported commercial rate hikes may reach 20% more for its agricultural customer base, a sliver of specific customers out of its about 300 different classifications of ratepayers. That decision is expected by next September.

One such ag customer that completely endorses supporting paying for clean energy on its utility bills is a fixture in Sonoma County — Straus Family Creamery, an organic Petaluma dairy farm.

“Energy markets are fluid and volatile, so we have adapted in so many ways,” Straus Vice President of Sustainability and Strategic Impact Joe Button told the Business Journal. “This year both electricity and natural gas rates have increased significantly, but I think most of that is in (PG&E) transmission rates.”

Button declined to provide what Straus Family Creamery has paid for power, but he did declare the operation’s creamery in Rohnert Park uses 3 million kWh (hours) per year. A longtime advocate for regenerative, environmentally-friendly farming, the company uses a “97% carbon-free business model,” he boasted.

To Button, the Straus operation supports Sonoma Clean Power standards for philosophical and civic reasons.

“We see them as a key partner. We want to help them grow in (establishing) the future energy structure,” he said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.

