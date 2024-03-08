Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures takes on kegged-wine pioneer as partner

Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures has tapped Jordan Kivelstadt as a venture partner, the first for the Corte Madera-based startup capital company as announced March 7.

Kivelstadt is a seasoned entrepreneur who came from an entrepreneurial family, as both his parents shared that same background.

For three years, the Marin County firm has worked with Kivelstadt on Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures Fund I.

Kivelstadt helped pioneer “wine on tap” by co-founding Free Flow Wines out of his Sonoma garage. He later launched Trellis Management, a U.S. hospitality business.

Kivelstadt will be responsible for deal selection, portfolio management and community building. He’ll work with founder and Managing Partner Zach Kushel.