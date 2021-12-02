Marin, Sonoma nonprofits get $500K in grants for COVID response in vulnerable communities

Two North Bay nonprofits are among those to receive funding to support pilot projects between health departments and community-based organizations to rapidly scale up COVID-19 prevention and vaccination, especially in refugee, immigrant, and migrant communities.

Canal Alliance, based in San Rafael, is slated to receive $250,000 while Nuestra Comunidad in Santa Rosa has been awarded $175,000 from the National Association of County and City Health Officials. The association represents the nation’s nearly 3,000 local health departments.

Twenty-three organizations nationally received $5 million total in grants from NACCHO in partnership with University of Minnesota’s National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants.

According to its website, Canal Alliance works with immigrants and their families “to best meet all their unique needs — from putting food on the table, to becoming U.S. citizens, to learning English, to graduating from college. Because when we support immigrants, Marin becomes a place where everyone can live, work, and succeed.”

The Sonoma County organization Nuestra Communidad describes its work as “a 501(C)(3), non-profit organization that helps the community to be prepared for any emergency situations. Whether it is calling 9-1-1 for a medical emergency or major natural disaster, we can help you get through it,” its website states.

The awards, made possible with support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are being made available to local health departments and community-based organizations.