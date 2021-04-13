Marin theater group chooses new leader

Meredith Suttles has joined Marin Theatre Company as managing director, effective April 8.

The nonprofit stated Suttles has worked as a senior manager at performing arts organizations, including TheatreWorks USA, Soho Repertory Theatre, Theatre Communications Group, New York City Opera, and The Public Theater.

“I am very pleased to welcome Meredith Suttles to MTC as our new Managing Director,” stated MTC Board of Directors President Fred Taylor. “She will direct MTC’s post-pandemic re-emergence into live theatre, as she also reimagines how MTC can produce promising new virtual works informed by our recent experience during the pandemic. We are excited by the prospect of the brave new world for American theatre that lies ahead, and we are delighted to have Meredith leading the organization at this critical time.”

Suttles stated, “I’m honored to join Marin Theatre Company and I look forward to partnering with the exceptional staff and board to help lead the organization through its next phase of growth. I’m excited to become more acquainted with the beautiful city of Mill Valley and continue building and strengthening the impact that the organization has on the local, state, and global community. Together, we can build a future for MTC that not only produces powerful art but also empowers people."

MTC was founded in 1966 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.