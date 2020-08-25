Subscribe

Merging celebrities and rubber duckies works for Lake County’s CelebriDucks

JENNIE ORVINO
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 25, 2020, 10:02AM
Craig Wolfe is undaunted facing ideas that on their face seem to have no chance of success. One night at a party, about 20 years ago, a tipsy friend of his made a crazy proposal: what if we made rubber ducks that looked like celebrities?

“For some reason, I could actually envision it working,” Wolfe said. “I remembered one of my teachers telling me that anything is made funnier by adding a duck to it.”

Having founded a profitable business selling artwork depictions of some of the most beloved characters in advertising, such as the Pillsbury Doughboy, the Coke Bears and the Budweiser Frogs, Wolfe was experienced in promoting iconic pop culture images.

Through his company, Name That Toon, he worked with the likes of Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Bush, Campbell Soup and others, convincing them that people would hang framed art made from the animation cells and drawings of the characters they had created to represent their products.

To initiate the celebrity rubber ducky idea, Wolfe approached King Features to get the rights to Betty Boop.

“I’m sure they couldn’t wait for me to get off the phone,” he said of his first pitch. But after securing permission, Wolfe found someone overseas to make a prototype Betty that he sent to King’s head of licensing for North America. After weeks of persistent follow-up, sometime in 1997 Wolfe received the following message: “We received your little duck; it’s very cute. Let’s talk.”

And CelebriDucks was born.

A New Jersey native, Wolfe, 68, came to northern California in 1976 and has lived in Kelseyville in Lake County since 2018. There he runs his $10 million rubber duck company from his home with a stunning view of Clear Lake. “I have lived all over the world. Tropical islands, the south of France and in Del Mar, La Jolla, Tahoe — nothing compares to what I have in Lake County,” the entrepreneur said. “It is drop-dead gorgeous here.”

It was near the turn of the millennium that Wolfe’s new side project became his main endeavor. “I plugged away and sent out my little press releases all day long. My daughter Rebecca, a product design major, designed the entire line in the beginning,” he said.

Then one day, Atlantic City Press called for a story. That article was subsequently noticed by the vice president of the Philadelphia 76ers, an NBA franchise that was always on the lookout for cutting edge promotions. They challenged Wolfe’s company to make a rubber duck likeness of Allen Iverson, their superstar at the time.

Wolfe wondered if his artists could capture he basketball player’s intricate tattoos, cornrow hair style, and athletic build. “In spite of that, I replied with confidence, ‘of course we can do it!’ Ultimately I was able to joke that the duck looked more like Iverson than Iverson!”

The 76ers project was a smash success and led to CelebriDucks getting calls from other sports teams and corporations looking for unique and amusing giveaways, especially if the items could be customized. The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, as well as Gorton Seafood, were among the initial large clients

Wolfe sold his animation art business in 2002 and never looked back. From then on, his drive was toward constantly improving his product (the first ducks didn’t float well and were a bit too big and hard) and refining his vision.

The CelebriDucks business is based on continuous innovation and maintaining the distinction of being the top custom duck manufacturer in the world, not only for the intricate detail and design of the products, but also for the raw materials used.

History of the ducky

Rubber ducks were invented in America, as Wolfe tells it, at the Sieberling Latex Company in Ohio in 1933. An executive of that company, which also spawned Goodyear Tire & Rubber, happened to watch Walt Disney’s “Three Little Pigs” at a local theater, and was inspired to acquire the rights to produce rubber figurines of the Disney characters. These eventually included the first rubber Donald Duck.

Most rubber duck manufacturing has vanished from the United States, but Wolfe has been working hard to bring at least a portion of the industry back to this country.

“Since I own the company 100%, I didn’t have to please investors and guarantee shareholder profits when I decided to make some of our ducks completely in America.”

The entire CelebriDucks line is designed and sculpted in Ohio, in a serendipitous return to the rubber duck’s birthplace. Wolfe said he would like to manufacture all of his products stateside, but the original and custom ducks are so detailed and complex that they need to be finished elsewhere. Only the simply sculpted ducks for babies are manufactured in Michigan.

Wolfe notes, “Quality is the hardest thing to knock off. Many people are surprised when they order a custom duck overseas and they get a very hard piece of plastic that does not float upright and is primitive in detail. My team of designers, engineers and writers is top notch. In fact, my art director, who sculpts all my ducks, is the son of the man who invented the Easy Bake Oven.”

After 17 years, Wolfe reimagined his CelebriDucks concept, tweaking the idea of a straightforward human and duck hybrid character (Mr. T, Alice in Wonderland, Cowardly Lion) into a classic yellow duck character that included visual humor and puns.

“Once we moved to this parody line, which we call Costume Quackers, we came up with quirky names and more elaborately-worded packaging to go with the new styles—GooseBusters, Spa Wars, Ziggy Starduck, Paddle Like It’s 1999, Harry Ponder, Give Geese a Chance, Bohemian Quacksody, and yes, even ‘The Donald’ Duck (Make bath time great again). The terrific thing is that all ages love them, from Duck the Magic Dragon to GameBirds of Thrones.”

Good ducks: Safe for babies

After all the fun and creativity, special promotions, and adult distractions engendered by floating toys shaped like celebrities, cartoons, literary figures and rock idols, for the past two years Wolfe’s company has been offering something else: a high-end version of the universally-loved rubber ducky for babies and toddlers.

“Good Ducks” are available in the iconic yellow color (10,000 of these sold out immediately and another 10,000 were just produced), and also in pastel pink and blue, for traditionalists.

Made in the USA, Good Ducks are phthalate free, BPA free and contain the highest quality third-party-tested food- and medical-grade materials. The toys are soft, smooth, and a perfect size for babies to teethe on. There is no paint to chip off and ingest, no hole in the duck to admit water and create mold. And the best part — no matter how it’s thrown around in the bath, a Good Duck always floats upright due to the rigorous engineering and design.

“Parents think they have found a safe alternative in natural latex rubber for teething toys, but latex allergies can occur with repeated exposure from items like diapers, bottles, nipples, pacifiers,” said Wolfe. “Moms and Dads can be confident in a duck that does not have the safety risks of products manufactured in other countries.”

Good Ducks won a Best Green Toy award from Dr. Stevanne Auerbach (“Dr. Toy”), one of the nation’s leading authorities on children’s play, educational toys and related products.

Wolfe said, “I know most people remember us for the celebrity ducks and being one of Entertainment Weekly’s top 100 gift choices. How cool would it be to be remembered for creating what every new baby around the world has as their first tub toy?”

Custom promotional gifts

Since CelebriDucks was founded, Wolfe estimates his company has offered about 300 different in-house models; the 2020 line consists of 75 styles. A preponderance of their revenue comes from company-originated designs, but custom work is a large part of the business too, with 100-200 current clients. In addition to the unique look of the rubber duck itself, Wolfe and his team create packaging that tells the story of the client’s brand. The boxes exhibit the wit and whimsy that has become Wolfe’s trademark.

CelebriDucks welcomes large or small players who want unique, collectible items for advertising, promotions and fundraising. Wolfe claims his company is the only one in the world that can design, produce and deliver orders as small as 1,000 units. A custom product from start to finish (including consultation, creating artwork and molds, production and shipping) takes 4 to 6 months.

And they don’t have to be ducks. Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Cafés ordered a tropical parrot, complete with Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses. Circle Bank in Marin commissioned four limited edition floating pigs to give away to new accounts. Other CelebriDucks local clients include: Neil Hennessy, CEO of Hennessy Funds financial advisers in Novato, commissioned a ducky likeness of himself as a humorous gift for his worldwide clients. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort in Napa Valley ordered a Doc Wilkinson duck that probably likes a very hot tub.

“I get calls every day,” said Wolfe. “Conan O’Brien, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jersey Boys on Broadway... people keep these things on their desks for years.” In an ESPN poll asking for fans’ favorite stadium giveaway, CelebriDucks items scored highest, beating out Bobbleheads, Beanie Babies, Pez Dispensers, Lunch Boxes, and Match Box Cars.

Business model

In most of Wolfe’s interviews, he talks about his business model almost as a series of aphorisms. Focus laser-like on your niche and be really clear on what you stand for. If you try to be all things to all people you become nothing to anyone. Focus a little before the curve. It’s not how much you make but how much you keep.

“The way I run a business is lean and mean, especially at the beginning,” Wolfe said. “I spend in the areas where money comes back, not bankrupting myself with buildings and overhead.” He outsources everything—art department, manufacturing, distribution. “If you have good communication and organizational skills, a phone and a laptop, it is amazing what you can do these days. I work from home looking out over the lake all day long and love it!”

Loving it seems to be the main driver for Craig Wolfe’s lifetime of business ventures. He has just spun off a new company, “Cocoa Canard” (still the duck reference!) selling — online only for now — free trade, non-dairy dark chocolate that melts in hot water with such richness that one never misses the milk.

About himself as an entrepreneur, Wolfe said, “Both my companies are a passionate way to have fun and create wealth that can be used to do good in the world. I discover something I love—in this case, a wonderful chocolate experience—and see how I can monetize it. If that’s being an entrepreneur, then I guess I fit the definition.”

