Meritage Medical Network relocating headquarters to Sonoma County

Meritage Medical Network, originally started as a Marin County group of physicians, plans to relocate its main office to Sonoma County at the beginning of the new year.

The health care network now has over 2,000 physicians and other providers serving more than 100,000 patients in six North Bay and Central Valley counties under managed care and value-based contracts.

The group has signed a lease for 18,490 square feet at South Petaluma Business Center in Petaluma. The head offices currently are in the Hamilton Landing office complex in Novato.

“We are really looking forward to our new location in the center of the North Bay,” said Wojtek Nowak, CEO at Meritage Medical Network, said in a statement. “Our team currently works across a combination of remote, hybrid and in-office arrangements. The new, more contemporary offices will provide the flexibility, collaborative and private spaces, and onsite amenities we need to better serve our customers, connect our team members, and give us room to grow as we expand our business.”

Glen Dowling and Jordan Lazor of JLL represented Meritage Medical Network in the lease transaction. Brian Foster, Steven Leonard and Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield represented Basin Street Properties.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.