Most North Bay residential real estate markets off in January from a year ago

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 24, 2023, 11:37AM
Updated 3 hours ago

California and U.S. housing market

• California home sales inched up in January for the second straight month as prices moderated further.

• The 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate averaged 6.27% in January, up from 3.45% in January 2022.

• Sales statewide of existing detached single-family homes totaled 241,520 properties, up 0.4% from December but down 45.7% from January 2022 when 444,400 homes were sold, according to the California Association of Realtors sales and price report released Feb. 16.

• The median time to sell a California home was 33 days in January 2023, 12 days in 2022.

• January’s statewide median home price was $751,330, down 3.0% from $774,850 recorded in Decemberthe 5th straight monthly declineand lower than the $766,250 price recorded in January 2022 according to the association.

• Across the nation, approximately one-third of the homes have a selling price lower than the original asking price. In some of the hottest markets during the pandemic this ratio is exceeding 60% as the markets cool off.

Sources: California Association of Realtors and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Wine Country Group

Inventory of homes for sale in the North Bay was lower in January 2023 compared to last year and is still declining, but real estate industry optimism is growing in expectation of new listings and higher sales volumes leading up to the May–June peak sales period, based on seasonal industry forecasts and projections.

At the same time, mortgage rates have been rising gradually for the average Federal benchmark rate, the rate commercial banks charge each other. The Fed rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.02% Thursday, according to Bankrate.com and Forbes Advisor, with these rate percentages changing daily.

On that day, the average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 6.26%, a 30-year jumbo mortgage average rate was 7.05%, and the average rate on an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) was 5.60%. The prime rate consumers pay is typically 3 percentage points higher, meaning that when the Fed raises interest rates, the prime rate also goes up.

“It’s been a tough market until recently, but people are adjusting to higher costs due to Fed rate increases, rising material costs, and inflationary effects that have not gone away,” said Tierney Muscatell, an agent with Century 21 Valley of the Moon in Sonoma County.

“Real estate markets are hot in Oakmont, Petaluma and in downtown Santa Rosa and especially in ZIP code area 95409 (Rincon Valley) and elsewhere. Homes will sell fast if priced right.”

Even with a lower inventory, he has seen a lot more buyers in the market over the past two months, chiefly among those moving here from the San Francisco Bay Area who can — and want to — work from home.

“Some tell me with rents at $3,500 a month or more, it can be cheaper to buy a home, even with the prospects for a mild recession, but I don’t see a crash coming this year,” Muscatell said.

Jill Levy, an agent with Napa Valley Homes & Estates, said supply-side housing inventories for estates is low, but demand is high, as owners holding on and not anxious to sell.

“All of my listings are in escrow and already sold right now. Property must be priced correctly, and asking prices have dropped a bit. I’m ready to see more activity this spring,” Levy said.

According to Garrett Snedaker, “The inventory of homes for sale is low on a year-over-year basis across the North Bay and is still declining.”

He is a broker and partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Wine Country Group based in Santa Rosa. He also authors a monthly blog covering Wine Country and North Bay Real Estate Trends. This group has 10 North Bay offices in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake counties.

“We expect new listings to start coming in the next few weeks to kick-start the Spring market surge. Pending sales volumes have picked up,” Snedaker said.

“The appreciation rate for homes is expected to moderate this year and be essentially flat, however, a decline in values is not expected.”

Snedaker said for all the areas covered by the BAREIS multiple listing service, which includes Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, there was an inventory of 1,605 homes and condominiums for sale at the end of January.

Sales for the month of January totaled 721. This number is 23% below a year ago (940) and 8% above December’s pace (693).

Here’s what’s going on in each North Bay county.

Sonoma County

“It’s been a tough market until recently, but people are adjusting to higher Fed prime rate and mortgage increases, rising material costs, and other inflationary effects that have not gone away,” Muscatell said.

Even with a lower inventory, he started to see a lot more buyers in the market over the past two months, especially among those moving here from the Bay Area who can work from home.

“With some rents as high as $3,500 a month or more, it can be cheaper to buy a home, even with the prospects for a mild recession, but I don’t see a crash coming this year.”

The inventory of homes and condominiums available in Sonoma County at the end of January stands at 402 homes. This is 35% below the inventory in January 2022 (622) and 12% below the inventory in December (456). Forty-five percent of the available homes for sale in Sonoma County (182) are currently priced at $1,000,000 or more.

New sales (203) in Sonoma County in January were 31% below the pace of January 2022 (296) and were 7% below the December level (219).

Over the past four months, Sonoma County homes are selling at 95% of their original list price. In January, 21% of the homes in Sonoma County sold at a price higher than the original asking price and 37% of the homes had a reduction in price before they sold.

Marin County

”A number of buyers was gone during the holidays, contributing to Q4’s seasonal slowdown. However, buyers are coming back as mortgage rates soften (somewhat) and are no longer considered to be undesirable. I expect the housing market to pick up soon,” said John T. Griffin, sales associate with Coldwell Banker in Marin County.

Marin County’s inventory (211 homes) in January is 46% below the 391 homes in January 2022 and it is 4% below the 220 homes in December’s inventory. New sales (99) were 21% below the number last January (125) and were 29% above the pace of December (77).

Napa County

Forty-four percent of the housing for sale inventory in Napa County is in the city of Napa. There are 78 available homes and condominiums in inventory at the end of January in Napa. This is 43% below the supply at the end of January 2022 (137) and it is 3% above the inventory at the end of December (76).

New sales (43) in Napa in January were 9% below the pace of January 2022 (47) and they were 54% above the December total (30).

Mendocino County

The inventory of homes and condominiums available for sale in Mendocino County at the end of January was 210. This is 8% below the inventory in January 2022 (227) and is 13% below the December inventory (241). The 36 new sales in Mendocino County in January were just above the pace of January 2022 (35) and were slightly below the December level (37).

Over the past four months, Mendocino County homes have sold at roughly 89% of original asking price.

Lake County

The inventory of homes and condominiums available in Lake County at the end of January stands at 351. Approximately 32% of the inventory (114 homes) is in the communities of Clearlake and another 12% (42 homes) are in Lakeport. The countywide inventory is 13% above the inventory in January 2022 (310) and it is 2% below the inventory last month (357).

Closed sales (51) in Lake County in January were 39% below the pace of January 2022 (83) and were 32% below the December pace (75).

Homes in Lake County sold in December at 95% of their original list price.

Solano County

Jim Porter, branch manager of Solano Mortgage, wrote Feb. 17 on his blog: “December was slow and January was worse. There were only 223 homes sold and closed last month in all of Solano County.

“Inventory remains the biggest problem. As of today, the number of active and coming soon listings is sitting at 436. Historically, we see around 500 sales per month in the county.

“We had more than 6,000 home sales in Solano County in 2021, while wearing masks and showing houses via Zoom….“

California

“Thanks to slightly waning interest rates and tempering home prices, California’s housing market continued to improve in January as buyers gained more confidence in purchasing a home and the affordability outlook improved slightly,” said California Association of Realtors President Jennifer Branchini.

“While monthly sales gains have been nominal over the past two months, the market is moving in the right direction, and more gradual improvements could be coming in the months ahead.”

Association Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine observed that layoffs in recent months, primarily in the technology sector, have contributed to a decline in both sales and prices in higher-priced housing markets, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“With home prices expected to remain soft and the mix of sales continuing to shift toward less expensive housing units throughout 2023, the market will see more downward price adjustments in the next few months,” Levine said.

