Napa chef takes over ops at Yountville restaurant

More on his plate

Napa chef Christopher Kostow is taking over management of Ciccio in Yountville, with Frank Altamura retaining ownership, the Napa Valley Register confirmed March 12.

Paul Franson’s NapaLife first reported the news was imminent on March 5. Ciccio had temporarily closed last year.

“We’ve always loved Ciccio, so when this opportunity came up, it just made sense,” Kostow told the publication. “We don’t plan many changes — everyone, including us, loves what Frank and his team have created. But we will, of course, make some minor tweaks here and there because that is just in our nature.”

Kostow is the owner of The Charter Oak in St. Helena and executive chef at The Restaurant at Meadowood. In April 2022, he opened a deli called Loveski, located at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market.