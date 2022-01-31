Napa construction supplier Central Valley names operations executive

Napa-based Central Valley has appointed Bryan Moorehead, to the newly created role of senior vice president of operations.

“In this newly created role, Moorehead will be responsible for driving scale and accelerating growth across the organization, including building on the current customer experience and delivering initiatives in support of enhanced customer needs,” the company stated.

Moorehead joins Central Valley from OmniMax International, a building materials manufacturer, where he served as vice president for operations, consumer products and outdoor living. Prior to this, Moorehead held senior positions at Corning, Rubbermaid and Trex Company.

“Our growth will be both organic and through acquisition. Enhancing our operational expertise will allow us to expand our territorial footprint and propel our customer experience in the process,” said Steve Patterson, president and CEO, in the announcement.

Moorehead holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech College of Engineering and is a graduate of the United States Navy Nuclear Power School.

Family-owned and operated, Central Valley’s brands include Foster Lumber Yards in Solano County. The company has locations in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Healdsburg, Vallejo, Fairfield and Woodland.