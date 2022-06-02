Napa County, cities consider teaming up for climate action plan

Napa County and its cities will decide whether to tackle climate change together, though what steps could emerge — be it phasing out natural gas use or pursuing zero waste — remains to be seen.

The county Climate Action Committee with representatives from all the jurisdictions on May 27 endorsed the idea of a regional climate action plan. Members will take the recommendation to their city councils and the Board of Supervisors.

A regional climate action plan would show how to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles, equipment, buildings and other sources. The cities and county would take a united rather than a piecemeal approach.

"Let's move forward working together, that's what we need to do," St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said.

"I'm a strong, strong, supporter and advocate of that," added Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning.

"This is the expectation that we had initially from the city of Napa, that we would reach this point," said Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio.

"I can absolutely support this as well," Yountville Mayor John Dunbar said.

"How long will it take us to produce that plan?" asked American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph.

"What a great moment, that we're all acknowledging we're better off working together than working individually," county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

But Climate Action Committee members can't commit their various elected bodies. That's why each city council and the Board of Supervisors will have the final word.

The Climate Action Committee is already creating a $97,000, countywide inventory of greenhouse gas emissions. Creating a climate action plan building on this could cost $250,000 and take a year to complete, a committee report said.

All of the jurisdictions might have to agree on a carbon-cutting target. Their previous, separate actions might point the way. Five of them have set the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

That means reducing carbon dioxide emissions as much as possible, and then offsetting what cannot be reduced through such means as carbon sequestration. Napa County can look to neighboring Sonoma County to see the magnitude of the task.

The Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority in 2021 adopted a plan that calls for carbon neutrality by 2030. Among the ideas: retrofitting 25% of buildings to be all-electric, banning natural gas and propane for new construction, achieving zero waste, improving mass transit, and developing 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

As of 2018, Sonoma County had reduced greenhouse gas emissions to 13% below 1990 levels. To reach carbon neutrality, it must reduce levels to 80% below 1990 levels and increase carbon sequestration, the Sonoma plan said.

"Undoubtedly, the long-term economic costs of responding to climate change will be immense," the plan states, adding the costs of inaction are even greater.

Resident Jim Wilson of Napa Climate NOW! suggested the Napa County Climate Action Committee look to the Sonoma plan so it isn't starting from scratch.

The Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Vintners, Visit Napa Valley, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Winegrowers of Napa County in a letter urged creation of a regional climate action plan.

"Working together regionally gives us all the best chance to succeed by maximizing opportunities in tackling the climate change issue," their letter said.

Napa resident Lori Stelling urged the Climate Action Committee to do something quickly.

"We can plan to plan to plan, but if there's no action, we just don't have enough time. ... We need to have results right now, we're already in the red," Stelling said.

Development projects between now and the creation of a climate action plan must still comply with state environmental laws, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has recommended standards in this regard. Each development can do such things as including no natural gas plumbing, or developments can comply with a local climate action plan that meets certain criteria.

Morrison said a number of regional climate action planning efforts are underway elsewhere. He mentioned Humboldt County, Sonoma County, western Riverside County and the Lake Tahoe area.