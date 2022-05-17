Napa trucking company Biagi Bros. names new president, VP

Napa-based Biagi Bros. announced Andrea Biagi has been promoted to president of the warehousing and logistics company, while Nick Biagi will assume the role of vice president.

Andrea Biagi has been with the trucking firm for more than 30 years, it stated. Most recently, she was director of sales and operations.

“Andrea has worked here for a long time, and I could not be more proud of her,” said Fred Biagi Jr., an owner of Biagi Bros.

She earned her Bachelor of Science from Chico State University then her Juris Doctor from Taft Law School.

Nick Biagi has worked at Biagi Bros. for over 20 years, the announcement stated.

“I am glad Nick chose to work here instead of another company. He is good at keeping his department on track,” said Greg Biagi, an owner of Biagi Bros.

He earned his Bachelor of Science from California State University Chico.

Fred Jr. and Greg Biagi started the company in 1978 and expanded into warehousing and third-party logistics in 1986. The company now has roughly 600 employees, a fleet of over 270 truck tractors and 750 trailers, and 3.5 million square feet of wine and food-grade warehouse space and 20 distribution centers in California, Washington, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and Florida, according to its website.