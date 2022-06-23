Napa Valley Four Seasons resort names Rogelio Garcia executive chef

Rogelio Garcia has been named executive chef of Truss Restaurant + Bar as well as a soon-to-be-announced fine dining restaurant at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley.

The Calistoga operation stated Garcia's culinary interest began as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Yountville in the Napa Valley.

His culinary journey includes stops at two-Michelin-starred Cyrus in Healdsburg, at Calistoga Ranch as executive sous chef, at three-Michelin-starred The French Laundry as chef de partie, and at Angèle along the Napa River as executive chef.

He spent the last seven years at restaurants these restaurants: Traci des Jardins’ The Commissary; Michelin-starred Spruce, where he earning stars of his own in 2018 and 2019; and mostly recently, Luce in San Francisco’s InterContinental Hotel.

“We are fortunate to welcome Chef Garcia to our team and bring an entirely new, authentic fine dining restaurant to Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley guests and the Calistoga community,” said Mehdi Eftekari, Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley general manager. “Chef Garcia’s colorful background, abundance of expertise, and genuine relationships with Napa Valley and Bay Area farmers and producers will not only be evident in the dining experience, but will also foster connections between guests and where the ingredients come from.”

Truss opened in November 2021. No date or namewas given for the opening of the new restaurant.