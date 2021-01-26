Napa Valley winery Chappellet hires Christine Ha as CFO

Christine Ha has been hired as chief financial officer for Chappellet, a Napa Valley winery founded in 1967.

Ha comes from Silverado – Westchester Group Investment Management, a TIAA and Nuveen company, where she managed the vineyard finance and accounting team for a global investment portfolio overseeing 20,000-plus acres of vines, the family-owned winery stated.

Ha graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and economics and is a licensed certified public accountant. She began her career as an audit manager for KPMG LLP in San Francisco, where she spent five years working on accounts like Visa Inc. and Blum Capital Partners. After moving to Napa Valley in 2010, worked as controller for Blackbird Vineyards and Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley, before joining Silverado in 2012.

At Silverado, Ha was promoted from finance and accounting manager to director of finance and accounting, and ultimately to the company’s lead finance position as senior vice president of finance.

“Beginning with the pioneering example set by founder Molly Chappellet to the recent appointment of Leslie Sullivan to marketing director, and my role as CFO, I value Chappellet’s support for female leadership and diversity. As a first generation Asian American, I hope that my role helps to empower other women to achieve their goals, while showing my two young daughters that it is possible for a woman to pursue her professional aspirations, while also balancing family life,” Ha stated in the announcement.

In 2017, Chappellet celebrated its 50th anniversary as a family-owned and -operated winery.