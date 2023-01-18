Napa Valley Youth Symphony has a new director

Silvia Regalado-Zachold is the new executive director of the Napa Valley Youth Symphony, which, in addition to its youth orchestra program, trains entry-level student musicians through string and wind ensembles.

Regalado-Zachold previously served youth and families in the greater San Francisco Bay Area as the executive director of the Parent Institute for Quality Education in Oakland, the group stated.

She also held the post of associate/interim director of Development at Blue Oak School in Napa and for six years served as senior development director for the California State University Maritime Academy.

Silvia holds a Master of Arts Degree in Nonprofit Administration/Leadership from Seattle University and a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from San Francisco State University.