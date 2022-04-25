Napa Valley’s Hall Family Wines names VP of sales

Jeff Zappelli has been promoted to vice president of sales for Napa Valley’s Hall Family Wines.

In addition to directing direct-to-consumer sales, he will lead the winery’s domestic and international wholesale sales efforts.

“Along with his new role, Zappelli will continue leading the direction and future as general manager of the WALT brand,” the winery stated.

Over the past 16 years at Hall Family Wines, Zappelli was responsible for direct-to-consumer sales organization, overseeing the wine club, phone sales, e-commerce, tasting room and shipping departments.

Prior to joining Hall, Zappelli had a career in restaurants, notably at Morton’s The Steakhouse in San Francisco.