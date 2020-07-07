Napa Wine Company names Russell Joy general manager

Russell Joy has been hired as general manager for Napa Wine Company, a custom winemaking facility in Oakville.

The company specializes in custom crush operations, working with clients and winemakers to crush, ferment, blend, age and bottle their wines. Its operations are centered in the historic California Bonded Winery No. 9.

Most recently, Joy was vice president and director of strategy in California for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Prior to that, the company’s announcement stated, he was president and general manager of Patz & Hall Wine Company in Sonoma, during which time he oversaw the sale of that company to Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

In addition, Joy has held roles with Viansa Winery & Italian Marketplace, Sebastiani Vineyards, Allied Domecq (Wine Alliance).

He started his career with Touche Ross (now Deloitte), earning a CPA certificate in Rochester, New York. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Bonaventure University in New York.

Owned by the Pelissa family, Napa Wine Company farms 635 acres in the Napa Valley and produces wine under its own labels including Ghost Block Estate Wines, Oakville Winery and Elizabeth Rose.

The Napa Wine Company general manager search was led by Traci Moranda, principal of The Moranda Search Group, a Santa Rosa-based wine industry management, and executive recruiter.