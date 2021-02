Napa’s Decor Shower Door and Glass names office manager

Michael Garcia is the new office manager for Decor Shower Door and Glass in Napa.

Garcia has been a glazier since 2002, when he started in his family's business. He worked briefly for another local glazing company before he decided to follow in his father's footsteps to join the glazing union.

Decor Shower Door and Glass was recently acquired by Jeremy Jones, according to a the Garcia announcement.