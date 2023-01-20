Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa starts guestroom renovation project

The Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa has begun an extensive renovation of its 322 guestrooms, the property announced Jan. 10.

The remodel entails updating and modernizing the resort’s 157 Meritage guestrooms and 165 Bordeaux guestrooms. The work is scheduled for completion in March 2024, according the owners.

Hospitality design firm HBA San Francisco is spearheading the project.

Meritage’s guestroom renovations are part of the ownership’s $25 million investment announced last summer, as the Business Journal reported at the time.

Of that investment, $1.2 million was allotted to the renovation of its two ballrooms — the 15,929-square-foot Meritage Ballroom and the 7,358-square-foot Carneros Ballroom. Those projects are now complete, according to the Jan. 10 news release.

A Meritage spokeswoman did not immediately provide the project cost for the guestroom renovations.

The hotel, which first opened in 2006, is located at 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa. An expansion across the street, called Vista Collina Resort, opened in 2018.