Nelson staffing firm in Sonoma County names new operations chief

Chandra Pappas has been promoted to chief operating officer for the Nelson Companies, a Sonoma County-based staffing firm.

“Chandra’s foresight and relentless focus on innovative solutions have positioned Nelson’s retail and direct-hire businesses for phenomenal results, and she’s already leading our teams to great outcomes in 2022,” stated Joe Madigan, CEO. “We’re excited to elevate her expertise to the C-suite and look forward to her ongoing contributions to our company, our client and candidate community, and the staffing profession as a whole.”

As chief of operations, Pappas, who joined Nelson in 2017 as executive vice president. oversees the company’s overall daily operations, including sales, field, marketing, IT and business solutions, the company stated.

Prior to joining Nelson, she was senior vice president of Randstad Professionals. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Towson University, and she is the 2020 recipient of Nelson’s Chairman’s Choice Award.