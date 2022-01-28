North Bay Business Journal hires advertising execs, events coordinator

Two advertising professionals and a recent graduate of Sonoma State University have joined the North Bay Business Journal to support its outreach to advertising customers and in staging events throughout the year.

Adrian T. Tamblin and Nathan Lee have joined the Journal as advertising account executives, while Annie Kessler has been hired as events coordinator.

Tamblin joins the Journal after holding the position of director of business development for WineCountry Media, home of NapaValley.com, Sonoma.com, and WineCountry.com. Before that, he was director of business development for Wine Industry Network and was CEO and co-founder of Wine Routes, a national winery trip planner that helps connect consumers with wine brands.

A professional photographer and a master swimmer, Tamblin holds an associate of science degree from Santa Rosa Junior College.

“I am excited to join NBBJ at an exciting time in the company’s growth and look forward to leveraging my experience as a startup founder and sales professional to provide guidance as they continue to look at new areas of growth,” he said.

Also joining the advertising team, Lee comes to his new post after working since 2017 as multimedia marketing manager at the Steamboat Pilot & Today, a newspaper serving Routt County in northwestern Colorado and owned by Swift Communications.

Lee coordinated and created advertising campaigns at the newspaper, among other duties. Prior to that, he worked as a graphic designer for the Bowman County Pioneer and assistant brand manager for the retail firm Express. Lee has an associate degree in business from Northwestern Michigan College.

“My husband and I moved to Sonoma County this December after joining the SMI family. After living in Colorado for many years, I am excited to get to know this community and explore the beautiful Bay Area,” he said.

Kessler arrives to her new job as events coordinator for the North Bay Business Journal after working since 2020 as a guest service agent for Hotel Petaluma. Previous to holding that job, Kessler worked at Target and held various positions in the area’s restaurant industry.

“I joined the North Bay Business Journal to bring a new and exciting perspective to the events team,” said Kessler.