North Bay business owners reveal whether it’ll be a naughty or nice shopping season

• 36% say they are cutting back in other areas to cover the cost of holiday items

• 62% say sales and promotions are even more important to them this year than last year

• 23% of shoppers plan to give a gift of experience, in line with last year and up from 19% in 2021

• Gift cards continue to be the most popular gift, with 55% of holiday shoppers saying they would like to receive them this year, followed by clothing or accessories (49%), books, video games or other media (28%), and personal care or beauty items (25%)

• Consumers plan to spend $875 on gifts, decorations, food and other holiday-related purchases; an increase of $42 from 2022

Even though a national poll found 84% of small and medium retailers expect increased sales this holiday season compared to last year, North Bay businesses are not universally optimistic.

“I don’t know if retail business can ever go back to what it was,” said Hengameh Rafii, who for 35 years has owned The Holiday Shoppe in Sausalito. “Knock on wood, I may be one of the ones that is a little bit luckier than the average retail store because I’m specialized and the number of years I’ve been in business. I think those factors are beneficial, and our customer service.”

Raffi’s sales are not back to pre-COVID numbers, though her fingers are crossed that day will come.

“A small business like mine cannot compete with Wayfair, Walmart and Amazon. It’s very difficult for a small business to compete online.“ Hengameh Rafii, The Holiday Shoppe

While online shopping was popular before the pandemic, those purchases accelerated in 2020 when stores were closed and people didn’t want to have contact with others. Multitudes of shoppers have never returned to brick and mortar shops.

Raffi speaks for herself and others when she says, “Unfortunately, many customers look at a store like a showroom, and then order online. That is very hurtful. The more people shop online, the more businesses are going to shut down.”

The Holiday Shoppe has a presence online, but Raffi said, “A small business like mine cannot compete with Wayfair, Walmart and Amazon. It’s very difficult for a small business to compete online.”

The National Retail Federation expects online and other non-store sales to increase between 7% and 9% this season, for a total ranging between $273.7 billion and $278.8 billion. This compares to $255.8 billion in online sales in 2022.

The big picture

Fiverr International Ltd., which connects businesses with self-employed independent contractors, said in addition to the 84% of retailers feeling good about this season, almost one-third expect sales to increase significantly.

The survey found businesses with one to nine employees are as optimistic or more so than companies with 100 to 249 workers.

“Their optimism could be tied to predictions for consumer behavior, as many shoppers have said they plan to spend more this year than last year. This was even more true for younger shoppers who have shown that they are especially eager to spend, and are increasingly engaging with new shopping outlets and marketing channels like TikTok, for example, to find brands and gifts,” said Michal Miller Levi, senior director of market research and insights at Fiverr. “Over half of retail leaders said they plan to increase spending on social media ads ahead of the holidays.”

Levi added, “While consumers are continuing to look to platforms like Instagram and Facebook for shopping inspiration, the rise of TikTok as both a marketing channel and a shopping forum makes it potentially a strong platform for businesses to grow their presence ahead of the holidays. For brands targeting young shoppers, this is especially true — 37% of Gen Z’ers in our survey said they planned to find gifts through the platform this year.”

Nicole Yarbrough, owner of Pink Arrows Boutique in Benicia, is all about reaching people on social media because she says people as a general rule are not strolling through this Solano County town.

“I think social media is a huge player in driving traffic. We do a ton of social media, give aways, work with bloggers,” Yarbrough said. “You need to speak to customers every day so they are excited to shop your store. My advice is don’t be afraid to jump on Instagram and put up a story. I think the best are where there are mistakes and you are genuine instead of perfect where you hire a company. If they like a person, they are going to shop there. People follow people they like, real genuine people.”

Fiverr and the National Retail Federation in their respective polls found people are also looking for deals as they shop for holiday presents.

The organization found 62% of those surveyed said sales and promotions are even more important this year than last year.

The California Chamber of Commerce in October had Bold Decision and Pierrepont Consulting & Analytics conduct a poll of likely 2024 general election voters to gauge their attitudes about various economic topics.

While it has not been determined how the results, which were released in November, will translate directly to holiday shopping, the stats are as follows:

83% said rising prices have caused them or their families to adjust spending habits; of those 47% said by “a lot.”

More than two-thirds reported their households’ finances and current economic situation is worse than a year ago; nearly one-quarter said “much worse.”

58% say the economy will be worse off a year from now.

51% believe it is unlikely their economic situation will improve in the next year.

Where people plan to buy holiday gifts this year • Online: 58% • Department store: 49% • Discount store: 48% • Grocery store: 44% • Clothing store: 32% • Small business: 24% • Electronics store: 20% • Crafts store: 16% • Outlet store: 14% • Thrift store: 13% Source: National Retail Federation

Not everything is rosy

Worries about the economy are what have some North Bay business leaders and retailers concerned as well.