North Bay cannabis business leaders reveal their 3 biggest challenges
North Bay Business Journal reached out to local cannabis industry leaders for their insights on the road ahead.
Nearly a dozen responded, talking about the proposal to move cannabis out of the same federal drug classification as heroin and product labeling regulations. Their answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed listing cannabis as a Schedule III drug, taking it out of the Schedule I category with hard drugs, such as heroin. Does this step go far enough in relieving pressure on the industry that involves federal scrutiny?
Tiffany Devitt: We’re delighted to see federal movement on cannabis policy. But almost a decade into this cannabis policy roller coaster, it’s hard not to be a little wary. Rescheduling cannabis (meaning reclassifying it) would alleviate the untenable burden of IRS Rule 280e, which prevents businesses like ours from deducting normal business expenses. That would be monumentally positive for the industry, which is frankly being crushed by local, state, and federal taxes.
At the same time, Schedule III isn't a perfect fit for cannabis. Schedule III drugs require a prescription and must be sold through pharmacies. To ensure that state cannabis markets aren’t disrupted in the event of federal rescheduling, Congress will need to take thoughtful action to protect the integrity of existing state markets at the same time it addresses the scheduling. Absent that, we’ll find ourselves in a new period of ambiguity, and we know from experience that regulatory uncertainty typically favors bad actors.
Annie Holman: Does it go far enough. No. Is it step in the right direction toward full-scale legalization. 100% Yes. This move will eliminate major business tax burdens and finally shed 280E, which will allow cannabis business, (like every other business on the planet) deduct standard expenses and gain greater access to capital. It will also accelerate cannabis research, that could lead to FDA-approved medicines in the future.
Karen Kissler: If cannabis moves to Schedule III, we would finally be on equal footing with other businesses that are allowed to deduct legitimate operating expenses like salaries, rent, overhead, and all the many other expenses we are not currently allowed to deduct!
Brandon Levine: This will actually handicap the “legal” cannabis market. Once regulated to a Schedule III, the requirements for production and retail will be much more stringent. Most operators have not built GMP facilities which we can assume will be a requirement for production. Retailers will likely have to operate like a pharmacy as well. Luckily Mercy Wellness has built our operations with this federal move in mind. It is a step in the right direction but decriminalizing cannabis is better for everyone.
John Loe: The proposal to reschedule cannabis is a good step. The industry has been suffocated by the federal tax code 280e that does't allow normal operating expenses to be deduced like every other legal business. The effect is an extremely high effective tax rate. This is a reason why dispensaries generally owe Uncle Sam lots of money. If we want licensed cannabis to compete and replace the unsafe illegal markets the federal government has to even the playing field and give cannabis operators a fighting chance not slam them with a tax code meant for hard core illegal drug dealers. If the licensed cannabis industry is to survive, governments will need to adjust their old thinking soon.