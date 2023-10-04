North Bay cannabis business leaders reveal their 3 biggest challenges

North Bay Business Journal reached out to local cannabis industry leaders for their insights on the road ahead.

Nearly a dozen responded, talking about the proposal to move cannabis out of the same federal drug classification as heroin and product labeling regulations. Their answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed listing cannabis as a Schedule III drug, taking it out of the Schedule I category with hard drugs, such as heroin. Does this step go far enough in relieving pressure on the industry that involves federal scrutiny?

Tiffany Devitt Director of regulatory affairs, cannabis manufacturing, distribution and retail, CannaCraft and March and Ash, 2330 Circadian Way, Santa Rosa 95407; 707-757-7671; cannacraft.com Tiffany Devitt is a board member of the California Cannabis Industry Association and chairs the organization’s Legislative Committee.

Tiffany Devitt: We’re delighted to see federal movement on cannabis policy. But almost a decade into this cannabis policy roller coaster, it’s hard not to be a little wary. Rescheduling cannabis (meaning reclassifying it) would alleviate the untenable burden of IRS Rule 280e, which prevents businesses like ours from deducting normal business expenses. That would be monumentally positive for the industry, which is frankly being crushed by local, state, and federal taxes.

At the same time, Schedule III isn't a perfect fit for cannabis. Schedule III drugs require a prescription and must be sold through pharmacies. To ensure that state cannabis markets aren’t disrupted in the event of federal rescheduling, Congress will need to take thoughtful action to protect the integrity of existing state markets at the same time it addresses the scheduling. Absent that, we’ll find ourselves in a new period of ambiguity, and we know from experience that regulatory uncertainty typically favors bad actors.

Annie Holman CEO, The Galley, 3230 Sebastopol Road Santa Rosa, 95407; 415-420-4445; thegalleysr.com Annie Holman is owner of The Galley, Cannabis Co-Manufacturing. She is the former co-owner of California-based Derby Bakery Cannabis Edibles, winning several “Emerald Cup — Best Edibles” honors as well as first and second place from “Edibles List — Best of Awards.” Holman also ran a graphic design and public relations firm for 25 years.

Annie Holman: Does it go far enough. No. Is it step in the right direction toward full-scale legalization. 100% Yes. This move will eliminate major business tax burdens and finally shed 280E, which will allow cannabis business, (like every other business on the planet) deduct standard expenses and gain greater access to capital. It will also accelerate cannabis research, that could lead to FDA-approved medicines in the future.

Karen Kissler Director, Alternatives Dispensary+Delivery, 1603 Hampton Way, Santa Rosa, 95407; 707-525-1420. Alternatives East, 2300 Bethards Drive, Santa Rosa, 95405; 707-525-8420. alternativesca.com Karen Kissler is director of two retail cannabis shops, including Alternatives, one of the original licensed retail cannabis dispensaries which opened in Northern California more than 13 years ago.

Karen Kissler: If cannabis moves to Schedule III, we would finally be on equal footing with other businesses that are allowed to deduct legitimate operating expenses like salaries, rent, overhead, and all the many other expenses we are not currently allowed to deduct!

Brandon Levine Founder and CEO, Mercy Wellness (of Cotati & Santa Rosa), 707-321-1800; Mercy Grown and The Lounge at Mercy, 707-795-1600; mercywellness.com Brandon Levine holds two Type 10 Adult-Use and Medicinal Retail Dispensary Licenses; a Type 12 Adult-Use and Medicinal Microbusiness License for Retail with Delivery, Manufacturing, Distribution, Cultivation and Nursery activities; a Specialty Indoor Cultivation; and a Nursery License from the Department of Cannabis Control. Levine recently received approval to operate Sonoma County’s first on-site consumption lounge.

Brandon Levine: This will actually handicap the “legal” cannabis market. Once regulated to a Schedule III, the requirements for production and retail will be much more stringent. Most operators have not built GMP facilities which we can assume will be a requirement for production. Retailers will likely have to operate like a pharmacy as well. Luckily Mercy Wellness has built our operations with this federal move in mind. It is a step in the right direction but decriminalizing cannabis is better for everyone.

John Loe Founder, CEO, Loe Dispensary, 27 Fremont Drive, Sonoma, 95476; 707-777-7LOE; loedispensaries.com John Loe moved to Northern California in the early 2000s after being in the cannabis industry as an independent distributor since 1992. He owns and operates an organic growing facility and two dispensaries in the Sonoma Valley.

John Loe: The proposal to reschedule cannabis is a good step. The industry has been suffocated by the federal tax code 280e that does't allow normal operating expenses to be deduced like every other legal business. The effect is an extremely high effective tax rate. This is a reason why dispensaries generally owe Uncle Sam lots of money. If we want licensed cannabis to compete and replace the unsafe illegal markets the federal government has to even the playing field and give cannabis operators a fighting chance not slam them with a tax code meant for hard core illegal drug dealers. If the licensed cannabis industry is to survive, governments will need to adjust their old thinking soon.