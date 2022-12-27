California North Coast cannabis industry struggles with growing pains in 2022

The last week of the year, the Journal reflects on key trends that moved the North Bay economy.

Hurt by a glut of product, a sizable illegal market, a lack of expected retail outlets and plummeting wholesale prices, the cannabis industry stumbled in 2022.

A survey by the National Cannabis Industry Association in March indicated that only 26% of 396 respondents said their crops were profitable in California.

Many growers cite the lack of profitability as tied to illegal grow operations flourishing, since these illicit dealers can sell their product at a cheaper price. They can undercut legal growers because they’re not paying taxes and may avoid complying with expensive regulations.

Fed up with the current situation, they rallied, demanding tax cuts and a level playing field, one in which illegal growers have to pay the same rates to do business.

California voters legalized cannabis in 2016. By 2018, the state implemented a program that established its taxation and legal licensing procedures.

But in April, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a national industry think tank, revealed that California was the most overtaxed state of the 11 where recreational use was legal at the time. By year-end, 15 states had legalized it.

Local jurisdictions like Sonoma County — which had imposed a tax of $1.12 to $12.65 for every square foot of planting space.

Many legal cannabis farms fallowed the ground to avoid the tax and tapped lobbyists to spur state lawmakers to help.

After a long battle, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $308 billion state budget in June that included tax relief for the cannabis industry. A deal spearheaded by Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, eliminated the cultivation tax that growers pay to the state on the amount they grow. Also, the deal capped the excise tax collected on each product sold for a period of three years.

As the third quarter subsided, the cannabis “croptober,” as it’s called, demonstrated industry harvest production down, according to the farming advocacy group, Good Farmers Great Neighbors. According to a Business Journal report from October, the average price in Sonoma County was $570 a pound in 2021, at least 30% higher than this year.

“It looks like every farmer has taken advantage of the opportunity to go fallow,” farming advocate Sam Rodriguez said at the time.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach Wood at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.