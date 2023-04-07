North Bay commercial real estate broker wins award from Basin Street Properties

Newmark Director Alisa Belew has been named the inaugural Broker of the Quarter for the first three months of this year by Basin Street Properties.

Established in Petaluma in 1974, Basin Street owns or manages of over 5 million square feet of class A office space in California and Nevada.

“Alisa is an outstanding choice for our inaugural Broker of the Quarter Award,” said Scott Stranzl, chief portfolio officer for Basin Street Properties. “She consistently exceeds our expectations and leasing goals, is a star in the brokerage industry and a valuable and active member in her community.”

The company stated Belew has been instrumental in securing over 60,000 square feet in lease transactions with Basin Street at the Shoreline Office Center in Marin County over the past year. . She was one of Newmark’s top North Bay producers last year with over 80 transactions completed.

