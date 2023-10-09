North Bay Diversity in Business Awards inaugural winners announced

North Bay Business Journal announces the winners of its first Diversity in Business Awards.

Historically, the North Bay Business Journal has annually hosted the Latino and Pride business leadership awards events. However, with the goal of celebrating inclusivity, the Diversity in Business Awards were created to honor and recognize all demographic backgrounds and areas of diversity.

Nominations started in late July from members of the business community throughout the North Bay for company leaders or organizations.

The Individual Award is for those who create a positive impact through their work. They will be honored for their contributions to business as they empower those around them in the workplace or their community.

The Company Award honors organizations that show a commitment to opportunity for employees of any demographic, an exemplary dedication to diversity, equity and belonging.

On Oct. 25, the Business Journal will be hosting its first Diversity in Business Awards event, to be held at The Backdrop, a venue at Becoming Independent in Santa Rosa. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a networking reception, followed by the awards presentation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at nbbj.news/diversity23.

Presenting partners for the event are Redwood Credit Union, Comcast, and Graton Resort and Casino. Gold-level partners are Exchange Bank and DPF Law, and Silver partner is the YMCA. Venue partner is The Backdrop at Becoming Independent.

Individual Award winners

Alexis Frausto, branch manager, Exchange Bank

Carson Amiral, financial adviser, Northwestern Mutual

Chase Overholt, director of development, Positive Images

Christopher Kren-Mora, executive director, Sonoma County Pride/Out in the Vineyard

Cinthya Cisneros, CEO, La Cheve Bakery & Brews

Denee Locke, professional artist, Becoming Independent

Khalid Acheckzai, CEO and president, Poppy Bank

Mariana G. Martinez, CEO, MGM PhD Consulting LLC; director, Mendocino College CAMP; and trustee, Santa Rosa Junior College

Mishel Kaufman, chief administrative and risk officer, Redwood Credit Union

Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer, Petaluma Health Center

Rosario Avila, senior benefits adviser and Spanish Language Division lead, Arrow Benefits Group

Rupa Jack, executive director, Morgan Stanley

Ruth Wilson, branch manager, Tri Counties Bank

Sarah A. Lynn; partner in charge; BPM LLP

Shany Cruz, vice president of acquisitions, Intervine

Company Award winners