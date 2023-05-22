North Bay farmers still concerned about drought effects and heavy rains

“All dairies have been hurting with organic hay prices high and hay shipments going out of state,” Girardelli said.

“For egg producers, it is a time of stress with more containment needed for hens, but egg prices are robust, in response to avian flu-related shortages and Prop. 2 helping to drive up prices.”

California’s Prop. 2, signed January 2015, prohibits the confinement of farm animals, including egg-laying hens, in a manner that does not allow them to turn around freely, lie down, stand up or fully extend their limbs.

Wise Acre Farm hens live outdoors, roam freely in open grassy fields with access to roosting shelters on wheels that can be relocated to follow hens as they move from one open field section to another. The "time of stress" reference was due to winter/spring weather conditions (since hens need sunlight to produce one egg per day) and skies were cloudy with little sun for almost two months.

She observed that for orchard farmers, fruit and nut trees benefited from rain and cold, but some faced frost issues that can harm bud breaks.

In addition, livestock ranchers have had to buy feed, rather than rely on pasture grazing with flooding and a lack of new grass making it difficult to sustain animals in the fields.

“Most of these conditions should improve with drier and warmer weather, additional daylight hours and an increase in natural grazing activity rather than seeing farmers depend on feed purchases,” Girardelli said.

Organic dairy losses

Organic feed and hay prices doubled during the recent drought. To address this concern, local organic dairy farms formed a coalition seeking USDA financial relief for the first time, since the prolonged drought is estimated to have cost dairy farmers from $300,000 to $500,000 in losses since 2021, according to Albert Straus, CEO of the Straus organic family creamery in Petaluma.

“More than a dozen dairy farms have been lost in California — including one of the 12 dairies on the Sonoma Coast that supply milk to us. Other dairies are also struggling. During the drought, having to buy feed for herds cost upward of 50% to 65% of revenues,” Straus said.

He said this situation may turn around this year with so much rain falling on pastures that also aids production of sileage and hay.

“We expect to see greener pastures and good grazing growth in 2023 that could cut feed costs in half,” Straus said.

Details of the proposed Federal Government financial disaster relief plan for organic dairies remain to be seen. More information is expected to be announced within a month, Straus added. He said this program will be administered by the Services Agency of the USDA and is expected to apply to organic dairy farms producing up to five million pounds of milk annually.

Straus said this program will help dairy farmers catch up on their bills, however, the pending federal program is only expected to cover about 10% of overall costs.

“Different farmers, especially the smaller ones, have varying economies of scale. Our farmers are hanging on and also anticipate getting additional relief from the state, but we need more income to be viable for the long term,” Straus said.

Effect on egg production

For Wise Acre Farm egg producer Tiffany Holbrook, and her pasture-raised poultry business on leased land in Windsor off Arata Lane, a long wet and cloudy winter can reduce egg production and escalate costs.

“Our feed costs have increased 37% over the last two years,” said Holbrook. “A very wet winter with short cloudy days creates problems for our flock, since fowl require 14 hours of daylight to produce one egg per bird. During winter months with less light, production goes down. We also spent $400 on pasture cover crop seed that was used up in a few weeks.”

Her farm has 1,100 laying hens (chickens, ducks and geese), plus 200 “teenage” birds and 250 baby chicks. Mature hens produced about 170,000 eggs in 2022 — 700-800 per day. Wise Acre’s eggs are sold direct to consumers via a vending machine on the property and are also delivered to seven local restaurants.

According to Holbrook, “Cooler days (above freezing) are not a problem for poultry, but wet fields with birds standing in water can make hens more susceptible to staph and bacterial infections such as Bumblefoot (a swollen foot condition that can be fatal) and Vent Gleep (a change in appetite producing a marked decline in egg laying). These maladies have not impacted Wise Acre’s flock. She said heat waves are more detrimental for poultry health.

Pasture-raised eggs have increased in price from $8 to $9 a dozen a year ago to between $9 and $11 a dozen today.

To supplement income, Holbrook branched out to sell chickens for meat and raises beef cattle for processing. With inflation, the price of young steers has gone from $1000 to $1,600 today. Costs associated with feeding them over 18 months has ramped up from $3,500 to $4,200.

“I care for our flocks and livestock. We frequently relocate our hens throughout a multi-acre pasture followed by egg-laying shelters trailers and feeders on wheels. Hens are guarded by dogs day and night. During fire season, we slept in a truck next to the flock so we can be out there if we must move them. A few years ago a wildfire came within 100 feet,” she added.

Falling apple prices

The Sebastopol area was once a thriving apple growing center in the region. Now only four or five apple growers remain, including Walker Apples in Graton, owned by Sue Walker’s family for over 100 years — with some trees of roughly the same century still producing.

“We are dry farmers growing 20 tons of apples, or more, each year including varietals such as Gravenstein, Golden, Jonathans, Winesap and others grown on 30 acres in the hill country. Ironically, unlike other consumer food price hikes, prices for apples have fallen to around $250 per ton, which only enables us to break even,” said Walker. “We definitely need a higher return.”

She said apple trees, like most fruit trees, love cool climates and lots of water. They send roots down deep to find it.

“For us, frost is a major issue, but we have not faced this problem in 2023. Last year frost killed blossoms reducing apple yield. We’re thankful for not having flooding or mudslides to worry about.”

However, she said an extremely wet year can lead to more worms and scabs requiring a lot of spraying.

“So far, we haven’t seen this. Weather is what it is, and we’ve seen cycles like this before.”

North Bay Business Journal Special Correspondent Gary Quackenbush (Gary.Quackenbush@gmail.com) was West Coast editor for Telecommunications Magazine, and later wrote for the Windsor Times and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.