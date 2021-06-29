North Bay hotel occupancy continues to climb in May as pandemic recedes

For May, compared with a year before

Lodging in the North Bay’s four largest counties continued to bounce back in May from a year earlier, when the hotels throughout the region were largely empty as the pandemic was in full swing, according to figures released Monday.

Napa County’s hotel occupancy revenue in May grew by nearly 2,000% from a year earlier, leading its three regional neighbors, according to travel industry data firm STR. The county had the region’s steepest fall in paid bookings during the pandemic, with occupancy falling below 10% in early April 2020.

Sonoma County’s revenue last month increased by 363.1% from May 2020. Marin County saw a 268.2% revenue spike, while Solano County recorded nearly 75% revenue growth from a year earlier.

Last month, Napa County’s hotel occupancy rate was 62.4%, up 270% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $389.89, up 247.6%, while monthly revenue was $37 million, up 1,947.9% from May 2020.

Sonoma County’s occupancy was 67.8%, up 78.8% from May 2020. The county’s average daily rate was $194.68, up 95.1%, while revenue was $30.3 million, up 363.1% from the year prior.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in May was 68.5%, a 106.1% increase from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $172.63, up 64.2%, and revenue was $9 million, up 268.2% from May 2020.

Solano County’s occupancy last month was 70.5%, up 51.7% over 12 months. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $94.86, up 15% from May 2020. Revenue was $8.8 million, up 74.4%.

Pre-pandemic, hotel occupancy in May 2019 was 79.9% in Napa County, 78.2% in Sonoma County, 79.7% in Marin County and 76.3% in Solano County.