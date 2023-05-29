North Bay human resources experts reveal latest trends in hiring, recruiting and employee retention

North Bay Business Journal talks with leaders in human resources and employment on how to keep employees happy and best practices for recruiting.

The following answers are edited for length.

Companies across the board have reported difficulty in hiring. Are you experiencing the same workforce shortage?

Fiona Day: BOLT (staffing) is experiencing the impact of the labor shortage, like most companies in the North Bay. That said, we have proven to be a priceless resource for companies that can't find the people they need, are struggling with low quality job applicants, and need to preserve some payroll flexibility during these uncertain economic times.

Fiona Day, human resources generalist, BOLT Staffing Service, 955 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476; 707-939-2800; boltstaffing.com Fiona Day is a Sonoma native. She keeps BOLT, and BOLT's customers, compliant with all labor and wage laws. Since beginning her employment with BOLT, Fiona's biggest accomplishment has been overseeing the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic - specifically related to the administration of Covid-19 supplemental paid sick leave.

Tami Douglas: The hospitality industry has definitely seen a shift in hiring (like most other industries) post-COVID-19, and there are absolutely challenges filling all positions. I think there is a shortage of both experienced and entry level candidates, as well as an increase in the number of individuals looking for remote work, which is not always an option in hospitality.

Tami Douglas, human resources director, Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, CA 94558; 707-257-5408; silveradoresort.com Tami Douglas is a seasoned Director of Human Resources with 23 years in hospitality, starting her career in Food & Beverage Management before finding her true passion in Human Resources. Tami has experience in Talent Acquisition (including International Recruitment), Training and Development, Safety and Risk Management, Employee Relations, Payroll and Benefits. In 2020, Tami was named the California Hotel and Lodging Association (CHLA) Women in Lodging Leader of the Year.

Brenda Gilchrist: Candidate flow is down from the 2010s for all levels, probably more at the lower levels including trades and wine production. Some of the more popular positions today, such as marketing, accounting and tech-related see a more robust candidate flow. We haven’t had difficulty making placements per se, though it might take longer.

Brenda Gilchrist, co-founder and partner, HR Matrix LLC, 528 B Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; 707-526-0877 x11; www.HRMatrix.com Brenda Gilchrist is the cofounder and partner of HR Matrix, a leading HR consulting practice located in Santa Rosa. Brenda and the HR Matrix Associates assist clients, across all industries, throughout the North Bay and across the state. Most of the work is centered on helping clients assess, design, develop and optimize their HR systems, policies, programs and approaches to support operational and financial goals, while engaging and supporting employees.

Christine Hunter: In 2023, we are seeing strong candidate flow and employees interested in working, like pre-COVID years. Candidate experience varies; however, we are seeing a lot of job hopping on front-line resumes. Many of these resumes show a candidate’s work history lasting between 90 days and six months. When asked about job hopping, candidates say they are looking for a good fit.

Christine Hunter, senior vice president for human resources, Central Valley, 1804 Soscol Ave., Napa, CA 94559; 707-225-1990; central-valley.com Christine Hunter has a 20+year track record of success in driving business and culture transformation, leading change in support of multi-year business strategy through Organizational Development and Human Resources initiatives. She achieves results through inclusion, accountability, and empowerment, earned by engaging the right people to clarify problems, design solutions, resolve issues, and execute.

Jan Knight: We have seen a shortage of candidates over the last several years. However, we are constantly recruiting so we can help as many people find great jobs as possible. We staff for clients all across North America, and it’s imperative that we continue developing relationships with talent at all levels.

Jan Knight, executive account manager and direct-hire specialist, AppleOne, 5341 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 220, Petaluma, CA 94954; 707-544-3769; appleone.com Jan Knight has been with AppleOne since March 2006. Knight is responsible for full-desk, full-cycle direct hire and temporary recruiting, specializing in placing professionals in finance, accounting, clerical, human resources positions.

Kashi Moore-Stallworth: We’ve noticed a shortage in the more experienced talent pool and have had to get creative with our candidate searches. It is no longer the day where you can post a position and wait for candidates to apply. Our best candidates have come from internal referrals and/or passive searches on various recruiting platforms.