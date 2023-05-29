North Bay human resources experts reveal latest trends in hiring, recruiting and employee retention
North Bay Business Journal talks with leaders in human resources and employment on how to keep employees happy and best practices for recruiting.
The following answers are edited for length.
Companies across the board have reported difficulty in hiring. Are you experiencing the same workforce shortage?
Fiona Day: BOLT (staffing) is experiencing the impact of the labor shortage, like most companies in the North Bay. That said, we have proven to be a priceless resource for companies that can't find the people they need, are struggling with low quality job applicants, and need to preserve some payroll flexibility during these uncertain economic times.
Tami Douglas: The hospitality industry has definitely seen a shift in hiring (like most other industries) post-COVID-19, and there are absolutely challenges filling all positions. I think there is a shortage of both experienced and entry level candidates, as well as an increase in the number of individuals looking for remote work, which is not always an option in hospitality.
Brenda Gilchrist: Candidate flow is down from the 2010s for all levels, probably more at the lower levels including trades and wine production. Some of the more popular positions today, such as marketing, accounting and tech-related see a more robust candidate flow. We haven’t had difficulty making placements per se, though it might take longer.
Christine Hunter: In 2023, we are seeing strong candidate flow and employees interested in working, like pre-COVID years. Candidate experience varies; however, we are seeing a lot of job hopping on front-line resumes. Many of these resumes show a candidate’s work history lasting between 90 days and six months. When asked about job hopping, candidates say they are looking for a good fit.
Jan Knight: We have seen a shortage of candidates over the last several years. However, we are constantly recruiting so we can help as many people find great jobs as possible. We staff for clients all across North America, and it’s imperative that we continue developing relationships with talent at all levels.
Kashi Moore-Stallworth: We’ve noticed a shortage in the more experienced talent pool and have had to get creative with our candidate searches. It is no longer the day where you can post a position and wait for candidates to apply. Our best candidates have come from internal referrals and/or passive searches on various recruiting platforms.