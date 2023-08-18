North Bay real estate listings outage turns corner 9 days after cyberattack

It’s a sign that a massive outage now in its ninth day for real estate listing services in the North Bay, San Francisco and about three dozen markets nationwide could be nearing resolution.

Santa Rosa-based Bay Area Real Estate Information Service, or BAREIS, on Thursday evening told its roughly 8,200 users that the online multiple listing service property information that had been locked up by a cyberattack early last week has been put back into the system. BAREIS serves Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano and Mendocino counties.

“Rapattoni has restored our MLS database and we will be seeing access to the MLS system in the coming days!” said the email shared with the Business Journal.

A late Aug. 8 ransomware attack on Southern California-based Rapattoni Corporation, a data vendor for BAREIS, San Francisco Association of Realtors and other multiple listing service operators, locked out tens of thousands of users from updating and viewing key property information.

Such users primarily are real estate agents, who haven’t been able to see the latest property pricing, status and other key details for their clients as well as coordinate home showings. Other users include appraisers, who use MLSes to prepare reports for mortgage lenders.

A ransomware attack tricks users of a computer system to activate malicious software that digitally locks data, demanding payment to decrypt.

