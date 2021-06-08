North Coast Builders Exchange CEO Keith Woods to retire; group picks 1st female CEO

The association also assists members in acquiring group health insurance, group workers’ compensation, group legal and safety services as well as advertising and marketing, along with meeting room availability and building news.

Working to support those seeking careers in construction, the NCBE’s North Bay Construction Corps is a construction career exploratory opportunity and training program for North Bay high school seniors starting during their last school semester.

As one of the largest member-operated, nonprofit contractors associations in the nation, it has served North Coast construction-related firms since 1954. It represents and advocates for the construction industry’s interests on local/state regulatory and legislative issues.

North Coast Builder’s Exchange announced Tuesday that CEO Keith Woods plans to retire at the end of December, following a career that spanned more than two decades as the head of this 1,100-member contractor’s association based in Santa Rosa serving Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties.

Woods’ successor will be Lisa Wittke Schaffner, currently CEO of the John Jordan Foundation and previously CEO of the 350-member Sonoma County Alliance. She is also a former mayor of Healdsburg who twice served as a member of the city council. Schaffner has served on the Sonoma County Planning Commission, Healdsburg school board and has been active in community affairs and fundraising activities for groups such as Social Advocates for Youth.

Incoming builders exchange board President Mike Behler, also president of Behler Construction Company, credited Woods for his work in representing the construction industry.

“Throughout his tenure, Keith was successful in expanding the scope of services and programs provided by NCBE addressing a lot of topics important to our members,” Behler said. “We are doing a lot more now thanks to Keith. He has stood up for our members and has always been there for us.”

Behler said the list of programs launched under Woods’ watch includes providing more training opportunities young men and women interested in becoming part of the construction industry through the North Bay Construction Corps.

Woods also was instrumental in increasing the number of workshops, seminars and programs being offered — such as the Online Plan Room — along with webinars on diversity and inclusion.

According to Behler, Woods has a well-deserved reputation for his ability to use humor effectively to capture audience attention, to focus on issues of the day, and help to garner collaboration and consensus in a fun way that can bring people together.

“I met Keith many years ago during an annual dinner meeting at the Los Robles (Lodge) restaurant (near) Coddingtown when he was speaking,” said Behler, referring to a Santa Rosa site that was redeveloped as a Dick’s Sporting Goods store. “I was impressed by the special way he had with people and his personable style. When I got to know him better, I admired how he was always able get things done and appreciated the stories he would tell to lighten the moment.”

Woods was a graduate of Fresno State University. One of his stories was about the reason why so many business leaders went to Harvard, “because they could not get into Fresno State!”

Lisa Wittke Schaffner is currently CEO of the John Jordan Foundation in Healdsburg.

Schaffner will join NCBE on Oct. 4 to begin a three-month transition period working closely with Woods before assuming office in January 2022.

Robert Cantu, president of Western Builders and second vice president, member of the board and NCBE’s executive committee, said he recommended Schaffner for the role.

“We saw in Lisa a great opportunity given her experience in leading a large business organization, for her role in public affairs and other qualities she possesses. She was unanimously chosen to become our next CEO — the first woman to hold this post in our 67-year history,” Cantu said.

Cantu said Schaffner is someone capable of opening many doors with good client relations skills as well as the demonstrated aptitude to reach out to those on both sides of major issues as well as being able to serve as a role model for women in construction. She will be serving in a key leadership capacity in what traditionally has been a male-dominated industry.

“I’m building a new home for my family and found a woman-owned and -operated drywall company to finish our rooms,” Cantu said. “She showed qualities of a true craftsperson with attention to detail who got the job done. And she is not alone.”

Cantu said Woods has been an exemplary leader for the organization and an advocate and spokesperson for the construction industry.

“His leadership, especially during the recent series of fires, put a star in his crown,” Cantu said. “He definitely moved the builders exchange forward while catering to members’ needs.”

He said two goals for the organization now are scheduling more live, in-person seminars, now that Sonoma County is on the cusp of reopening June 15, and rebuilding membership.

NCBE’s pre-pandemic goal was to reach 2,000 members, and it had 1,250 before March 2020.

“We flatlined over the past year and a half, but several new subcontractors have joined us recently as the economy starts to open up and with pent up demand for housing, new commercial and public-sector projects, such as much needed infrastructure improvements or upgrades,” Cantu said.

Woods hopes to stay active in retirement by serving in an advisory or consulting capacity during the rebuilding phase for the local economy.