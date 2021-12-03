Northern California accountants tally up 2021 and where corporate finance is headed in 2022

Given the backlog at the IRS, what’s been the largest impact of that on your business, and your clients?

Matthew Brewer

Matthew Brewer: The IRS back log is created headaches for both tax preparers and clients. We have had clients receive notices, we have prepared a response and mailed it back, and the client receive second notices as the IRS has not opened the response.

It has taken upwards to one year to rectify small issues such as the IRS not extending the due date of a return due to a federally declared emergency.

Getting a hold of the IRS on the phone is close to impossible these days. It is not uncommon for an email to be sent firm wide when someone is able to get through to the IRS letting everyone know now is a good time to try.

Jon Dal Poggetto

Jon Dal Poggetto: Difficulty in resolving IRS notices and processing of 2019 tax returns paper filed due to the fires in 2020.

Mandy Flynn

Mandy Flynn: There has been so many issues that have stemmed from the backlog at the IRS.

One of the biggest issues my clients seemed to experience was getting IRS notices for issues that had already been resolved or not being able to get a hold of anyone at the IRS to help get an issue sorted out.

Tamara Hull

Tamara Hull: The largest impact for us and our clients is the problems caused by the IRS’ delays in processing our responses to IRS letters and notices. The IRS is sending second and third notices and letters without acknowledging our response to the first letter. Interest, and penalties, are adding up.

