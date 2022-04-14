Ole Health in Napa, Sonoma counties hires 4 senior executives

Flora Asuncion has been hired as chief operating officer for Ole Health, a health care provider operating seven clinics across Napa and Solano counties.

The appointment is among four senior leadership changes announced by the organization, the second largest provider of primary care in Napa Valley.

Hemanta Mungur is the new chief financial officer; Aisha Amin, dental director; and Dr. Aliya Khan Kohler, medical director.

Asuncion recently oversaw health care delivery for the government of Qatar in the Middle East, Ole Health stated. Prior to moving abroad, she served several key roles for Kaiser Permanente.

Mungur most recently served as chief financial and operating officer for Transcendence Psychological Services in Fresno.

Previously, Amin worked for a dental practice in Fairfield.

Kohler was physician for the Henry Ford Medical Group in Detroit.

Ole Health serves 40,000 patients annually.